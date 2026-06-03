THE PARIS EDITION Arriving in Paris on Saturday with the best of intentions, we left yesterday reminded - humbled - that the City of Light always gets a vote. Setting out to relax into a place that has its own lifeblood, its own raison d’être, is to attempt to push the Seine up the hills of Montmartre. It is to set out from one end of the Impressionists gallery on the 5th floor of the Musee d’Orsay to reach the terrasse bar through an ocean of tourists intent on Instagram art ‘appreciation’. Amidst the maelstrom, we found - even made - our own gentler moments. A cool drink under parasols outside a café bar beside legendary cookware store Dehellerin (exited without the Madeline baking tray of our dreams); the inspiring conversations of a creative crowd celebrating the launch of a new (and stunning) edition of Souvenir Magazine; supper à deux in L’Annexe; a splendid late-evening bottle of Gigondas at La Cave Bajla; street art spotting; contemporary art at Palais de Tokyo; convivial supper with friends; new stories, notebooks and postcards from Smith & Son. But we are country mice these days, hefted to the rural setting of our little corner of the Vienne, where familiarity and gentle seasonal changes ground us, where the two of us making brunch at the same time is the most crowded life gets, where we can gaze at the art on our walls without being jostled and we know where the shade falls and cool drinks can be found. Paris has swirled us around and made us do more than we intended; she hinted at her secrets when there was no time left to explore them; trails of breadcrumbs were laid to places we will seek out when next we try to unravel her mysteries, unless the pigeons have pecked at them and we must - once again - flutter about anxiously. But flutter we shall, for Paris gets under your skin, inflaming curiosity, seducing you with charms that outweigh her more overwhelming tendencies.

INSPIRED BY

PHOTOGRAPHY

French art director and photographer Teddy Delcroix freezes time in snippets of ordinary Paris life made to appear extraordinary.

© Teddy Delcroix

ARCHITECTURE

It is impossible to visit Paris and not be stunned by crescents and boulevards crowned by Haussmann-era buildings, so you’ll forgive us peeking inside a few imaginative renovations with Dezeen.

We stayed in a ground floor Montmartre ‘loft’ (the bed was raised on a platform above the living space, a generous interpretation of the style) notable for its many stylish interior design touches, typewriter included.

‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’, celebrating others, weekly. In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we seek out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, seeking to lift spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights to the world around us. Follow our trails of breadcrumbs to find moments of calm, kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.

ART

As part of a series titled Flying Houses , French artist Laurent Chéhère imagines a world without gravity where unusual architectural structures seem to float midair, tethered only by loose strands of power lines. Each house tells the story of fictional inhabitants through purposeful details that allude to much deeper stories behind each image. Chéhère draws influence from Jules Verne to Hayao Miyazaki, but most poignantly brings attention to marginalized communities found in Paris, specifically Gypsies and immigrants. By uprooting the houses he hopes the viewer focuses more clearly on them, an act he refers to as “ releasing them from the anonymity of the street. ” FLYING HOUSES

© Laurent Chéhère

The heart of Paris is like nothing so much as the unending interior of a house. Buildings become furniture, courtyards become carpets and arrases, the streets are like galleries, the boulevards conservatories. It is a house, one or two centuries old, rich, bourgeois, distinguished. The only way of going out, or shutting the door behind you, is to leave the centre.

– John Berger

But did you bring us a Souvenir?

By the happiest of coincidences, the launch party for the second Issue of SOUVENIR Magazine took place in Paris during our stay. This is a print journal in the finest traditions of the craft. Over 200 souls, admirers of slow, intentional, literary musings, gathered to celebrate the launch, a buzz of collaboration and creativity infusing the community space at L’Échappée with inspiring vibes. We were thrilled to meet fellow Substack folk Davíd-Marcelo Arévalo, Catherine and Her Life and to catch up with Augusta Sagnelli, Samuél Lopez-Barrantes, Aaron Lopez Barrantes and Mitalee - one of these months, we’ll rent an apartment and host a gorgeous supper, a chance to briefly imagine ourselves as part of this talented, interesting and welcoming community. Until then, “nous avons des souvenirs” and our treasured copies of the remarkable Souvenir.

Launch Party Styling | Co-Founder Augusta Sagnelli | Breathtakingly Good Issue 2 Words by Eleanor Anstruther

Finally, perhaps you will indulge some of my flash fiction inspired by the thought of a Paris garret loft, a pied-à-terre.

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo