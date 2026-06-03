Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Lucy Hearne Keane's avatar
Lucy Hearne Keane
18h

Oh you have set me up nicely for my trip tomorrow. This is a lovely curated article with your own experiences and musings about Paris threaded through it. Fabulous photos 😃 👌

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4 replies by Feasts and Fables and others
Betty Carlson's avatar
Betty Carlson
17h

Paris is fabulous and still my favorite city in the world, but every time I or we go, I now get a feeling of "this may be too much for me." Fortunately we have a daughter there, go up three or four times a year, and can take it in bit by bit.

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