Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marco & Sabrina's avatar
Marco & Sabrina
1d

Love Burcu's 'Letters from Japan'

Reply
Share
3 replies by Feasts and Fables and others
Lin Gregory's avatar
Lin Gregory
1d

Another great selection Barrie - I'm fascinated by the bookshop that sells just one book. It's a wonderful idea giving over the entire space to the book and an exhibition dedicated to that book. I think you'd have to be very astute (and well backed financially) business wise to pick the right book for this to work over here but I love the idea.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Feasts and Fables
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Feasts and Fables · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture