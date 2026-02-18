Field Notes for Curious Minds
(7/2026)
PUSH ME, PULL ME
While the early part of 2026 has been a wonderfully inviting time for words, images and creativity, the sheer volume of what is on offer has threatened to derail us; at its worst, the tsunami of ‘content’ becomes less tempting not more. It is easier not to explore than to stand in front of all the possibilities and narrow them down. This is especially the case when so much of what is on offer is neither wanted nor invited.
We constantly have to remind ourselves that just because something is pushed our way - metaphorically jumping up and down, waving its arms to attract our attention - there is no obligation to let it become a reading pile that weighs heavily, that squashes the joy from curiosity. Far better to focus on the people, ideas and creativity we know will bring pleasure, knowledge and growth.
How do you make sure you pull more than you allow folk to push?
LESS
In a world that seems overwhelmed with choices, minimising feels like an act of revolution. Imagine, if you will, a bookshop that sells only one title at a time, focusing all its creative efforts on providing a thoughtful and immersive environment for the ideas in that book. Less choice, way more freedom.
INTERIORS
There are so many beautiful design touches in this 17th-century Amsterdam canal house. Even if some are not to your taste, how could you possibly resist the lure of a ‘secret room’? This conversion looks perfect; we would move straight in.
Wait, what, you want MORE secret rooms? 👈
Of course you do!
“To be beautiful means to be yourself. You don’t need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself.”
― Thich Nhat Hanh
PHOTOGRAPHY
We’re secular souls but our travels often see us exploring the quiet majesty of religious buildings to admire architecture and craftsmanship. Photographer Peter Li has found a way to capture the wonders our images struggle to convey.
FROM OUR TRAVELS
A few of the religious buildings we have drifted around recently
ADVENTURE
Among the many things we love about Sidetrackedmag, the fact that many of the featured adventures are attainable by ordinary humans ranks high. Simple ideas light sparks that are not dimmed by hurdles and impossibilities. We can easily imagine ourselves bikepacking on the isles of Mull and Iona.
ART
There is a wonderful fluidity to the work of illustrator Chiara Xie.
READING ROULETTE
Some things we read that might catch your eye too (do click the links)
This fascinating article by Mathew Lyons introduced us to Giovanni Morelli whose curiosity made him pursue the science of connoisseurship.
While the foibles of social media algorithms defy most of us, Mark Bullock and Sidetracked Magazine seem to have cracked the code. Data, Data, Data!
Can you imagine an exhibition of photography themed on ‘smoking’? No gallery would have the timerity. But 1964 was a different era. Fast forward and we find søren k. harbel buying six photographs in a secondhand book shop in Berlin. What follows is the best kind of detective story as he tracks down the provenance of the images. Wonderful storytelling.
Not for the first time we are drawn to the lyrical prose of Jeffrey Streeter with his magical memories of snow:
It was as if the snowflakes, with their infinite and unique structures, fell like eager worshippers finally reaching a place of pilgrimage upon the beautifully crafted tiles of blue and white. They were, it seemed to me, like a billion crystal kisses laid on the cool, inviting skin of the city.
It was snow in Tokyo that inspired Jeffrey’s memory-making. So too for Burcu Basar whose astonishing letters from Japan offer remarkable insights to the country through walking trails and deeply considered explorations.
That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.
Barrie and JoJo
Love Burcu's 'Letters from Japan'
Another great selection Barrie - I'm fascinated by the bookshop that sells just one book. It's a wonderful idea giving over the entire space to the book and an exhibition dedicated to that book. I think you'd have to be very astute (and well backed financially) business wise to pick the right book for this to work over here but I love the idea.