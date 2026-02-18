PUSH ME, PULL ME

While the early part of 2026 has been a wonderfully inviting time for words, images and creativity, the sheer volume of what is on offer has threatened to derail us; at its worst, the tsunami of ‘content’ becomes less tempting not more. It is easier not to explore than to stand in front of all the possibilities and narrow them down. This is especially the case when so much of what is on offer is neither wanted nor invited.

We constantly have to remind ourselves that just because something is pushed our way - metaphorically jumping up and down, waving its arms to attract our attention - there is no obligation to let it become a reading pile that weighs heavily, that squashes the joy from curiosity. Far better to focus on the people, ideas and creativity we know will bring pleasure, knowledge and growth.

How do you make sure you pull more than you allow folk to push ?

LESS

In a world that seems overwhelmed with choices, minimising feels like an act of revolution. Imagine, if you will, a bookshop that sells only one title at a time, focusing all its creative efforts on providing a thoughtful and immersive environment for the ideas in that book. Less choice, way more freedom.

Morioka Shoten is a fusion of bookstore, gallery and meeting space. It celebrates ‘the book’ as a unique physical object with desirable qualities

INTERIORS

There are so many beautiful design touches in this 17th-century Amsterdam canal house. Even if some are not to your taste, how could you possibly resist the lure of a ‘secret room’? This conversion looks perfect; we would move straight in.

Photography © Ewout Huibers

Wait, what , you want MORE secret rooms ? 👈

Of course you do!

“To be beautiful means to be yourself. You don’t need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself.”

― Thich Nhat Hanh

PHOTOGRAPHY

We’re secular souls but our travels often see us exploring the quiet majesty of religious buildings to admire architecture and craftsmanship. Photographer Peter Li has found a way to capture the wonders our images struggle to convey.

Photography: © Peter Li

FROM OUR TRAVELS

A few of the religious buildings we have drifted around recently

Clockwise from top left: Siena | Odense | Tallinn | Vicenza | Kythnos | Izmir

ADVENTURE

Among the many things we love about Sidetrackedmag, the fact that many of the featured adventures are attainable by ordinary humans ranks high. Simple ideas light sparks that are not dimmed by hurdles and impossibilities. We can easily imagine ourselves bikepacking on the isles of Mull and Iona.

Images: © Ed Shoote

ART

Artwork © Chiara Xie

There is a wonderful fluidity to the work of illustrator Chiara Xie.

READING ROULETTE

Some things we read that might catch your eye too (do click the links)

It was snow in Tokyo that inspired Jeffrey’s memory-making. So too for Burcu Basar whose astonishing letters from Japan offer remarkable insights to the country through walking trails and deeply considered explorations.

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

