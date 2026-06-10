‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’, celebrating others, weekly. In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we seek out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, seeking to lift spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights to the world around us. Follow our trails of breadcrumbs to find moments of calm, kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.

INSPIRED BY

INTERIORS

When it comes to house design we generally think of two, maybe three, floors. But this Japanese design has us captivated with sixteen different floor levels. We love it; what do you think about the way the living spaces work?

Photography © Shinkenchiku Sha

ART

There seems to be a widespread appetite for exploring abandoned buildings, to wonder at how they came to be cast aside. Imagine, though, an art project that turns abandonment into a blank canvas for the expression of human emotions.

(Clockwise from Top Left) © Alex Kemp | © Kim Farbota | © Lisa Waud | © Ginger Pearson

Whatever you might feel in a medical setting is cast in immersive, mixed-media artworks, creatively tapping into the strange, exhilarating, and terrifying experience of being human. “Hospital of Emotions begins with the space itself. A hospital is where we confront fear, but also recognize what matters. Here, the building becomes a journey through human emotion—shifting the focus from treating the body to experiencing and processing emotion ,” say exhibition curators from the studio House of Art and Dreams.

Musée d'Art Moderne de Paris, Palais de Tokyo

“The arts are not a way to make a living. They are a very human way of making life more bearable. Practicing an art, no matter how well or badly, is a way to make your soul grow, for heaven's sake. Sing in the shower. Dance to the radio. Tell stories. Write a poem to a friend, even a lousy poem. Do it as well as you possible can. You will get an enormous reward. You will have created something.” Kurt Vonnegut

PHOTOGRAPHY

A huge thank you to Gabriel Kirellos and Deep Travel Magazine for this excellent introduction to the street photography of Marius Foss Haugen. We love street art; the insights it provides, the revelations it offers into ordinary lives, the reminder of sonder - a knowledge that other lives are moving along in parallel with ours, every bit as rich and as complex. These are masterful images.

© Marius Foss Haugen

The article also provides the very best kind of travel writing, with fascinating insights and signposts to ‘off the beaten track’ places to explore in Oslo, a city that we loved when we visited it for the first time on our interrail adventure.

CELEBRATE OTHERS

Every week we seek out and highlight writers who stop us in our track with their words and ideas. Not surprisingly, we also relish (and share) curations and those who seek to amplify the voices of others because …

A rising tide lifts all boats

Attributed to Ted Sorensen , speechwriter for President John F. Kennedy (though it was originally a slogan for the New England Council, a regional chamber of commerce)

WHAT CAUGHT OUR EYE THIS WEEK

I should say at the outset, if you are looking for seamless connections and golden threads in the tapestry we are about to unveil, you may be disappointed as (not for the first time) our weekly [saved] folder is brimful of the eclectic.

Wait, what, nothing about Paris?

Honestly, I was going to shrug nonchalantly at Paris this week after wall-to-wall coverage last week. But I could not resist a gallery of 1970s vintage photography.

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo