Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Mark Diacono's avatar
Mark Diacono
8h

Thank you for the excellent instalment, as usual, and the mention. Like you, v glad to see Matt back at the pen

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Wendy Trollip's avatar
Wendy Trollip
13h

Thanks for the mention! Love the vintage photography... and the Oslo street photography!

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