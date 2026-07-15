Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Sharron Bassano's avatar
Sharron Bassano
3h

I am in total agreement with Lemn Sissay's wonderful piece. Thanks for sharing it, Barrie.

Come early morning, the sun will rise again as it has for over four billion years. It will sustain valleys and mountains, deserts and seas in equal measure. We can take heart in that!

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Documentally's avatar
Documentally
28m

One day at a time my friends. :-)

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