‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’, celebrating others, weekly. In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we hunt out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, hoping to lift spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights to the world around us. Follow our trails of breadcrumbs to find moments of calm, kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.

INSPIRED BY

DESIGN

There is an elegant simplicity to Danish design . It seems to inspire a sense of calm, offering rooms free of distractions.

PHOTOGRAPHY

As a child, photographer Matilde Viegas would be picked up from school by her mum and together they’d visit the local market for lunch. In adulthood, she fell out of that routine and into ‘frictionless’ modernity. This fascinating series of market images recaptures the hustle and bustle of everyday humanness she experienced as a youngster.

© Matilde Viegas

A POSTCARD FROM … Portugal

Looking at Matilde Viegas’s images of Portuguese markets immediately transported us back to a 3-month stay in (Jan-Mar 2021) in the village of Gouveia, not far from the Portuguese town of Sintra (site of a famous royal palace). Whilst Covid restrictions limited us to a 15km radius from our accommodation, we explored by bike and even cooked a Christmas dinner on a magical beach.

“I eat oranges, figs, and delicious pears, drink Colares wine, a sort of half-way excellence between port and claret, dream of poem after poem and play after play, take a siesta of two hours, and am as happy as if life were but one everlasting today, and tomorrow not to be provided for.”

― Rose Macaulay, They Went To Portugal

ARCHITECTURE

Talking of Portugal, this townhouse in Lisbon offers a sense of harmony; cool flagstones, whites and wood tones, and understated elegance.

Photography © Rui Cardoso

If you like Portuguese interiors, you might also love:

Needlework holiday memories fit to hang on any wall. The air of decadence hanging over this astonishing home in hills in the north of the country. Sometimes we all have to daydream!

Image: Carvalho Araújo

‘How do you do it?’ said night ‘How do you wake up and shine?’ ‘I keep it simple,’ said light ‘One day at a time’ Lemn Sissay

CELEBRATE OTHERS

Every week we seek out and highlight writers who stop us in our tracks with their words and ideas. Do, please, click a link or two and discover some amazing folk

F I C T I O N

My lovely friend Matt Inwood gifted me ‘The New York Trilogy’ by Paul Auster. He guessed I would enjoy it. I loved it so much I wrote an homage clutching loosely at the style, characters and settings used by Auster to such good effect.

We emerge just before the sun rises, wandering into the kitchen garden to water from the rapidly diminishing reservoir of rainwater captured in the Spring (we have forgotten what rain looks, sounds and feels like); the grass rustles like the greaseproof paper we roast generous vines of tomatoes on. The farming community sweeps across golden fields gathering their abundances. Sunflowers shoot upwards, faces turned to the Sun King, all too quickly burnt by proximity like Icarus soaring too high, too early. It is a fierce Summer, a portent of more to come.

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo