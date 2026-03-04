PLANS

We have always seen our little space in a rural corner of France as ‘basecamp’, a piece of solid ground where we recharge between adventures. It is home … safe, secure, hidden away. The routines are gentle and the longer we are here, the more we know its quirks, rhythms, responsibilities. It grounds us … but it doesn’t tie us down.

We have plans cooking. JoJo is currently in the Ardèche for a Nordic Winter Retreat with The Breakfast Chronicles. There’s a week in a camper van in Wales at the start of April ( JoJo Thomson is booked to run the 50-kms SheUltra, injury permitting). A friend has offered to buy me a birthday supper in Paris at the start of June so we’ve just booked a 3-night break in an apartment in Montmartre (there’s a Renoir exhibition booked too). No doubt there will be cycling trips in the Summer months to build some fitness so we can pedal to Les Mirabelles to be hosted by Sam Lusardi and Heather in their gorgeous gîte (where there’s a feast too). We’ll make it a couple of weeks sur nos vélos (‘on our bikes’) by the time we reach Tarn-et-Garonne, and then meander back to basecamp to pick the last of the Summer fruits as we stock up the pantry.

How are your plans for the year unfolding?

PHOTOGRAPHY

The mysteries of the oceans hold many of the secrets of this amazing planet we call home. Perhaps that’s why the Underwater Photographer of the Year offers so much fascinating for us. Spellbinding images.

© Kazushige Horiguch | © Steven Kovacs | © Kirsty Andrews

EXPLORE

We love to see places through other people’s eyes and we are often surprised by how similar our perspectives are. Dennis Eichmann captures the gentleness of a summer in Crete but it is the reminders that the beautiful villages are home to working locals - as well as lures for sunseekers - that hold our attention.

© Dennis Eichmann

“I have always been consumed with one desire: to touch and see as much as possible of the earth and the sea before I die.”

― Nikos Kazantzakis, Zorba the Greek

ARCHITECTURE

This week, we are drawn to a whole new interpretation of the idea of a ‘treehouse’, as this residence in Costa Rica melts into the landscape.

Photography: © Thibault Cartier

“There are trees that remember every touch they’ve received in the last ten years”

― Anonymous Saying

COMMENT

The ‘Noise’

Every week I think long and hard about what to include in our ‘Field Notes’. It might surprise you to know that I also think deeply about ‘if’ I should even add to the waves of digital ‘noise’ that assail us from every angle. I wrote recently about how we can consume intentionally - finding methodologies that keep us sane and protected from overwhelm - but I am also conscious that we risk filling the pot to overflowing.

David E. Perry was writing about how hard it is to discern the quality from the quantity, and it made me reflect again:

Some seem to think the best way to get their stories heard is to talk louder. Others will actually tell you to your face that they don’t care if you actually read or listen, they just need you to subscribe, just stand there in their crowd to make their numbers appear larger, you know, like more than 10,000 so they can sell their book to that publisher because, dammit, it’s their turn. It makes my heart hurt.

In reading David’s words - and discovering folk in the Comments section who are also seeking stories and storytellers to make sense of things - I reminded myself to double down on quality, to work even harder to celebrate the voices that inspire and uplift, and to shine light even (particularly) when the world feels dark.

TRAVEL

Last year during three months of interrail explorations, the natural beauty of Lofoten in Northern Norway touched us deeply.

ART

We have been discovering the work of Danish artist Marianne Eriksen Scott-Hansen. She layers, crimps, and twists paper into huge vibrantly-colourful bouquets . Simultaneously, but somewhat in the background, she has been creating self-portraits using the same techniques.

Artwork © Marianne Eriksen Scott-Hansen

READING ROULETTE

Some things we read that might catch your eye too (do click the links)

