Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Jim Cummings's avatar
Jim Cummings
2d

So much great stuff to sift through. So far I've checked out Limbo Nights and God of the Chicks; both of them wonderfully written stories. I'm glad you included The Devil Is In The Detail. It's my new favorite from you and a masterfully written tale. Thank you so much for linking to my story. I very much appreciate it.

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Sharron Bassano's avatar
Sharron Bassano
2d

Always so much beauty in Field Notes. Thank you, Barrie. And I second your nomination of Jim Cummings' fiction. The man is brilliant. His words shimmer on the page. I wish I were his agent.

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