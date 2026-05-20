‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’, celebrating others, weekly. In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we seek out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, seeking to lift spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights to the world around us. Follow our trails of breadcrumbs to find moments of calm, kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.

INSPIRED BY

ART

Incredibly powerful Persian art by Arghavan Khosravi with vital things to say about how patriarchal societies bind and constrict women.

Artwork: © Arghavan Khosravi

*****

“Fusing elements of Persian architecture with Christian altarpieces, Arghavan Khosravi grapples with the structures and ideological strictures that shape our lives. The Iranian artist has long reckoned with women’s fight for equality, particularly amid censorship and religious dogma in her native country. Through vibrant gradients that radiate across her sculptural paintings, Khosravi entices the viewer into urgent, ongoing conversations about resistance and control.”

ADVENTURE

Exceptional storytelling (Jenny Tough) and photography (John Summerton) as the outstanding Sidetrackedmag succumbs to The Lure of the North.

© John Summerton

PHOTOGRAPHY

Someone once said that Belgian photographer Harry Gruyaert understands the art of making the banal beautiful. These New York images prove the point.

Photography © Harry Gruyaert

“For me, the camera is a sketch book, an instrument of intuition and spontaneity.”

― Henri Cartier-Bresson

ARCHITECTURE

The whole notion of a ‘cabin in the woods’ has a magical quality, the means to transport a day dreamer into a gentle retreat at one with nature. This Czech design seeks to minimise its impact on its natural surroundings.

Photography © Petr Polák

“Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer’s day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time.”

– Sir John Lubbock

MADE-UP STORIES AND WORDS ABOUT WORDS

May has turned into the month I kickstart the fiction writing that brings me so much joy … let’s be honest, there’s some wailing and gnashing of teeth too. It turns out words don’t write themselves, the writer inside you often wants to stay hidden in the studio of your heart, and, as Thomas Mann wisely pointed out:

“A writer is someone for whom writing is more difficult than it is for other people.”

Not surprisingly, as part of my ongoing procrastination - a subject illuminated in this excellent piece by ryosuke - I read fiction when I should be writing it. But when it’s as good as Friday After Eleven by (the ever-supportive) Jim Cummings why wouldn’t I set time aside to be inspired? Once you are distracted, fine fiction writing pops up everywhere, not least because favourite writers put stories like The God of the Chicks by Jonathan Foster in your eyeline ( grateful thanks to Susie Mawhinney). Then you day dream about that award-winning entry into the competition your latest piece would be PERFECT for … there’s just the small matter of the incredibly high bar set by stories like Limbo Nights, winner of the Frazzled Lit Short Story Award 2025 (entries for 2026 open on 1 June, my birthday, a portent of positivity for an aspirant writer clutching at straws).

If I am not distracting myself with other folks’ words, I can be found rearranging the tools of the trade in whatever space I have commandeered … pens, pencils, sharpeners and notebooks. All paraded like so many lead soldiers defending my status as ‘writer’. Some tools are practical … take notebooks - Amy Catriona has any number of ways to use them to fight off the online procrastination that haunts us. Equally practical for when those ideas run out, a stout defence of the much-maligned writing prompt by Kathy Fish. Sometimes, you may need to just sit with your thoughts and ideas before the stories flow. Csermely Szilvia offers a refresher on letting yourself just ‘be’.

While E.J. Barnes is gently reminding us why vicars are so popular in English fiction, I ponder why I write tales of priests who are cut from the wrong cloth.

Check out: The Devil is in the Detail (warning: dark tale | repellent character)

* We would love you to support the writers we are celebrating by clicking the links we shared

AND, FINALLY …

A Jackson Pollock artwork - Number 7A, 1948 - described as one of history’s “first truly abstract paintings”, has sold at auction in New York for $181m

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo