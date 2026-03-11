Field Notes for Curious Minds
(10/2026)
WHY
Most weeks, when it comes time to draw together these modest collections of beauty, inspiration, thoughtfulness and curious inquiry, I question myself.
Why …
… in a world brimful of important questions and few answers, where the intentions of one nation trigger damaging behaviours in another, and the consequences roll over the top of ordinary lives but not the political classes for whom sweeping gestures and grandstanding rhetoric are easy currency flung casually to the floor …
Why … do we do this?
We do it because we need to believe in good people and creative hearts. We need the counterbalance of beauty and culture; we need reminders of ordinary lives and seasons passing. For the time it takes to seek out and celebrate the wonders we discover and share, we can forget … or better still, remind ourselves - you too, we hope - that we need words, art, nature, travel, adventure … we need the promise of sunnier moments and the passing of seasons. All of us need to feel sharp chills and the warmth of Spring sunshine … we need light as well as dark.
It might seem strange to keep doing this; but it is what we have.
ART
Drive through most villages in rural France and you will see the ‘ghost of advertising past’ when sign writers sought to grab your attention with fancy lettering. These historic fonts are celebrated in a new book.
INTERIORS
The word ‘monastic’ conjures notions of stark, cold, unwelcoming interiors … but it is also suggestive of simplicity, distraction-free and avoiding ostentation. These interiors offer the widest variety of interpretations.
They handed me a script,
said it was the way
I was meant to live.
I folded it into an airplane
and threw it out the window.
It never landed.
Neither did I.
― May Aygun
PHOTOGRAPHY
We have featured the wonderful ‘coincidences’ of Jonathan Higbee’s photography before, but I recently wrote a short story based in his home city of New York so his work popped back into my thoughts.
Wait, what … you want to read the story based in New York City?
Okay, so it is about a private eye called Zimmerman … I thought it would probably be a one-off but on further investigation (see what I did there!), I think there might be other tales he could tell. Until then (click the link below):
Wild Goose - a story inspired by the style, setting and atmosphere of New York Trilogy by Paul Auster
“It begins with a character, usually, and once he stands up on his feet and begins to move, all I can do is trot along behind him with a paper and pencil trying to keep up long enough to put down what he says and does.
― William Faulkner
COMMENT
Fully Booked
Unlike previous years, neither of us set out with targets for our reading year. Without that pressure, we both seem to be making more time for books. It turns out there is quite a lot of overlap. Philip Kerr has brought late-1930s Germany to life for both of us through the central character of Bernie Gunther. I am late to Kurt Wallander but he is just the sort of flawed ‘hero’ we warm to. We picked up ‘A Quiet Place’ by Seichō Matsumoto and fell gently into the patient pacing. Having read two books1 from the 2025 Booker Prize list that didn’t read (for me) as well as I hoped they might, I am keen to get an opinion from JoJo Thomson.
TRAVEL
The latest edition of the Strade Bianche race ended with superstar cyclist Tadej Pogačar breaking away on the Tuscan gravel to race clear onto the cobbles of Siena. It got us thinking that perhaps next year we should be there to watch the conclusion of the race … we might even squeeze in a double-header with the Italy vs Ireland Six Nations Rugby in Rome (it will be the twentieth anniversary of a trip to see the corresponding fixture when we were courting in 2007).
ILLUSTRATION
Artist Ard Su is using illustrations to explore how to bridge the emotional gap between the cold remoteness of technologically-driven modern lives and our innate humanness.
READING ROULETTE
Some things we read that might catch your eye too (do click the links)
We could quite easily share every piece written by Mark Diacono but we ration ourselves (and you). This week’s reminiscences about a life shaped by the Manchester music is irresistible … we lost ourselves in various Joy Division playlists on the day we read it for the first time.
As chance would have it Mark Thomas lives a few streets away from Mark Diacono which perhaps makes the hop from one Mark to the other a little more logical than it might seem at first glance. While one Mark (Diacono) has a pile of books to his name, the other Mark (Thomas) will have if hard work, dedication, non-stop learning and a talent for baking and photography garners its just desserts2. Maybe it is time you sat at his Kitchen Table.
What better way to get to the heart of who you are than to interview yourself, to ask questions that nudge you into expressing things that might otherwise stay tucked inside. perfectlight asked (and answered) the questions.
Last week, I was musing about new voices - well, new to us - and finding their meditations echo our own. Shital Morjaria (she/her) is an excellent photographer on Substack who also has something substantial to say:
A constant rumination: why do we create? I think this longing to create art whether it is basic, amateurish, profound, or just something beautiful arises from an emotional space which is a big part of our identity and of who we are.
That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.
Barrie and JoJo
