Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Simon Woodward's avatar
Simon Woodward
15h

Many thanks for the generous shout out - long live the postcard!

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Sharron Bassano's avatar
Sharron Bassano
16h

Wow! I sure did love those shopping carts. Those photos opened up a space in me I didn't even know I had. Thanks, Barrie

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