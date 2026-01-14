There are different Januarys, we see that. The ‘ back to work ’ ones, the self-employed hustling to get things back up and running, families getting back to school and restarting routines, travellers who keep travelling, goal setters with targets to hit … and ‘ new year, new world disorder ’. But then there’s our January too. No 24/7 news, no new habits to worry about breaking by the 9th, no goals … maybe some gentle savings targets because those adventures won’t pay for themselves … frosty walks in the woods, the last pile of logs cut to size and split - fire roaring on the coldest nights - adding a few pre-loved books to our ‘ to be read ’ pile, train tickets secured for 10 days of helping out with the grandkids’ routine while their Mummy travels for work, the year sketched out month-by-month with mini adventures dotted throughout … things to look forward to but also moments to relish in the here and now. And in the past few days, warmer weather, sunshine … trees have been trimmed and we’ve started to cut back the kitchen garden (the potager ) so we can think about preparing the ground for planting, the anticipation of harvests to come.

It is a serious thing // just to be alive / on this fresh morning / in this broken world.

Mary Oliver

I N T E R I O R S

Images © Dezeen

Maybe you also arrive at the turn of a year wondering just how you gathered ‘all that stuff’, or you pack up the Christmas decorations and think you might keep packing and live in a minimalist space for a while. Time for some inspiration.

A R T

We love art that gets us thinking. In this collection, Steeven Salvat superimposes beautiful and delicate paintings of birds on human-made navigation aids to make us think about migratory patterns and mankind’s impact on them.

© Steeven Salvat

We got to thinking about the mysteries of migration, the true wonder of it, and stumbled on a piece by Maria Popova in the Marginalian, a celebration of a beautiful poem by Hannah Fries - we’ve included the first verse. The rest is here:

We sleep,

stumbling

through doorless dreams,

while over our rooftops

sky shivers with wings —

warblers, cuckoos,

herons and sparrows —

waves rising

on night’s cool breath.

Hannah Fries Night Migrations

CATCHING OUR EYE

SUSTAIN: Builders in Denmark are looking backwards to create the possibility of new sustainable futures. Traditionally, seaweed was used to ‘cloak’ houses. This modern day interpretation uses timber frames and netted pillows stuffed with seaweed in the construction of a cabin (via Sidetrackedmag).

CREATE: We have been looking at the dotwork art of Rostislaw Tsarenko for days and we still cannot quite believe what we are seeing. Skill, application, artistry, imagination. Mindblowing creativity.

© Rostislaw Tsarenko

CAPTURE: Street photography is such a paradox, a dilemma even. On the one hand it has the negativity of voyeurism threatening to overshadow it, on the other, we see reality unfolding, and imagination, creativity and insight too.

© Ilker Karaman

We love the black and white images shared by Travel Essayist for their Barcelona Journal. Insights from folk who really know and see the city.

Handwritten letters, cards or notes can feel nostalgic, something of the past. But as Waving From A Distance shows us, that connection can be contemporary; just add a new fountain pen to capture the essence of a grandmother’s poetry.

I have been meaning to write something that I could feel confident about sending to Fieldfare Press. They offer excellent prompts and the standard of submissions is through the roof good. Something to work on. Until then …

And finally, I used to be exceedingly self-conscious about celebrating my own words. What am I saying, I still am. But the truth is, I write about things and folk seem to enjoy the words and ideas. So, here goes, words by me about Venice.

We slipped into 2026 with a commitment to outdoors, books and handwriting.

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time and place.

Cordialement

Barrie and JoJo