Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Lucy Hearne Keane's avatar
Lucy Hearne Keane
3d

A favourite spot of mine in Paris is the Rodin museum. Hidden away in a quiet corner with a lovely garden too. I recommend A Waiter in Paris by Edward Chisholm as an accompanying read (I reviewed it previously). Excellent book.

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Sue Reed's avatar
Sue Reed
2d

Thanks for the infusion of Eleanor and my interview over in The Book Room 😄

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