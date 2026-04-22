‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’ is a weekly celebration of others. In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we seek out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, searching for things that lift our spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights about the world around us. Hopefully, by following our trails of breadcrumbs, you will find moments of calm, some kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.

INSPIRED BY

ART

Artist Manabu Kosaka has turned a curiosity about retro objects into an art form using nothing but paper. Astonishing.

ADVENTURE

Here at F+F HQ, there has been a flurry of investment in Restrap bikepacking kit. Restrap makes well-designed, high quality, sustainable gear that does the job; as importantly, they’ve created a community of folk who relish the purity of adventures stripped back to the basics.

(Top left, Clockwise): Art © Manabu Kosaka | Adventures with Restrap | Japanese + Scandi influences | Photography © Austin Bell

INTERIORS

We adore Japanese minimalism AND Scandinavian functionality.

If only there was a style that combined the two. Wait, what, there is? Well, leaving aside the mash-up name, we love it.

PHOTOGRAPHY

There is nothing quite so mind-blowing as a totally specific interest and the insistent pursuit of it. Photographer Austin Bell spent 140 days taking 40,000 pictures of the 2549 basketball courts in Hong Kong. You think you’re niche?

“Happiness comes from helping others, by being with others, and by sharing, even if it's only a smile.”

― Zain Hashmi

WHAT WE’VE BEEN READING

You probably already guessed that with a name like ‘Feasts + Fables’ we are all in on alliteration and, as they might say in an episode of Sesame Street, “the letter ‘F’”.

This week’s random selections of articles, stories and bookmarks is therefore F’ing brilliant.

Feasts

We have Shell Plant to thank for the most gorgeous photography of macarons you could imagine … and an alliterative pairing of lemon and lavender.

Fiction

Fallout

Files

You know we love a carefully curated set of recommendations. This week we are catching up with “thoughts, books and practices for living deliberately” generously gathered and shared by Maria.

Five

You know that book you have inside you … it won’t write itself … do the work 👇

I’m a very disciplined writer. When I have a new novel in process, I will write every day until I have that first draft nailed down. Redrafting is a steady, slow process, and I’ll do a lot of it. No one will see a new book until it’s been through many edits and is as good as I can make it. I know it will go through many more before it’s published. I read my work out loud to hear rhythm and sentence structure, and I’ll sit with a scene for as long as it takes to find the honesty in it. It’s all about feeling: the conscious and unconscious sensations of the characters and the tone of the story itself and being able to translate that to the page. I’m slow and steady. Experience has taught me that if I turn up each day, eventually a book will be written.

Eleanor Anstruther

P A R I S

We have a few days booked in Paris to coincide with Barrie’s birthday. There’s an apartment in Montmartre, being treated to dinner - by an erstwhile work colleague who is celebrating the Fourth Quarter of life with curiosity, travel and storytelling - there will be Renoir and much flâneuring, of that we can be certain. Thoughts of Paris awaken questions of how best to visit. Samuél Lopez-Barrantes put it well:

“Paris swirls you around her mouth, she the steady hand, you the liquid. Whether or not she suits you depends on your willingness to be swallowed up.”

We were wondering … setting aside notable tourist spots and lists of (so-called) ‘must-sees’, what are your hidden gems, the secret corners of the city that draw you in, that ‘ swallow you up ’?

We’ll be doing our homework: (1) the Aesthetic Nomads unearthed a Paris at ease with itself (2) Naturally, we will pack our copy of Vol 1 of SOUVENIR Magazine (to be read indiscreetly at an outdoor café table while sipping heavily iced pastis); maybe we’ll meet Augusta Sagnelli and Kyle Berlin to collect a copy of Vol 2 in person (3) what’s not to love about mastering ‘the art of sitting’, French style with Susan McCarthy (4) and Jenn Bragg offers all the lessons we need to cultivate and perfect our inner flâneur.

Oh, and we are bound to dive into our archive of photographs, iPhone notes (other phones are available) and pin drops on a well-known mapping tool.

In the meantime, we’ll be keeping up with chores down on the farm

Mow, Mend, Mellow … all the ‘M’mmms

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo