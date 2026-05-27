Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Vic Rain's avatar
Vic Rain
1d

Oh with that final entire paragraph you have entirely captured how I 'do' travel or visiting places. We recently were in France - never did quite make it to your neck of the woods (at least not this time!) and on day 5, I got antsy, frustrated and I realised it was bc we were definitely doing too much, seeing too many people. So reading your words, you have encapsulated so well how less is absolutely more and this has given me inspiration of doing this more, even here at home. A longwinded way of saying Thank you! You've made my heart smile reading your newsletter today. xx

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1 reply by Feasts and Fables
Damian Ward's avatar
Damian Ward
10h

Thanks again for featuring me. 🙏🏻

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