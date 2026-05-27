‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’, celebrating others, weekly. In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we seek out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, seeking to lift spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights to the world around us. Follow our trails of breadcrumbs to find moments of calm, kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.

INSPIRED BY

ART

‘This Is Colossal’ featured the Common Waters exhibition which combines the mysteries of the oceans and the way folklore expands our understanding.

Artwork: (1) © Alex Sugar, “Deep Clean” | © Veks Van Hillik, “In the Yellow Box.”

*****

Arch Enemy Arts’ forthcoming exhibition, Common Waters, brings these concerns to the fore. From the ethereal weirdness of jellyfish to the delicate branches of corals, the works not only touch on the incredible biodiversity below the surface but also remind us of the ocean’s power and how human actions can have dire consequences. And while the show takes a playful approach with an emphasis on beauty and even quirkiness, there is an undeniable aura of anxiety and even sadness—an undercurrent that carries an urgent message.

Celebrating Marine Life and Lore

ILLUSTRATION

In a ‘one thing leads to another’ moment, the article about the Common Waters exhibition guided our eye to artist Juliet Schreckinger.

In otherworldly graphite-and-ink illustrations, Juliet Schreckinger advocates for protecting endangered species

PHOTOGRAPHY

It has been a while since we featured the stunning black and white photography of Rupert Vandervell, who captures sharp lines and precise light so well.

© Rupert Vandervell

ONE THING LEADS TO ANOTHER …

Talking of excellent black and white photography, Damian Ward has been exploring Oxford.

“You don’t make a photograph just with a camera. You bring to the act of photography all the pictures you have seen, the books you have read, the music you have heard, the people you have loved.”

― Ansel Adams

ARCHITECTURE

We are pretty sure this is the first time Latvian design and architecture has been featured in ‘Field Notes’. This summer house has so many shady spots to hide away in and a palate inspired by the dragonflies to be found locally.

Photography © Alvis Rozenbergs

“The artist is a collector of things imaginary or real. He accumulates things with the same enthusiasm that a little boy stuffs his pockets. The scrap heap and the museum are embraced with equal curiosity. He takes snapshots, makes notes and records impressions on tablecloths or newspapers, on backs of envelopes or matchbooks. Why one thing and not another is part of the mystery, but he is omnivorous.”

– Paul Rand

We Will Always Have Paris

JoJo Thomson and I are rank amateurs when it comes to Paris, but we are adapting, slowly, with each visit. Paris isn’t somewhere to ‘do’ … it is somewhere to be. Bucket lists of must-visit sights are not the answer … though, in fairness, there is no particular question. We look to arrive gently, to ease ourselves into quiet corners, to wander unobtrusively. A lack of ambition is a wise aiming point, less most certainly leading to more. If we have a few days - as we do from this weekend - ‘plans’ amount to a long lunch (or two), dinner with friends, a couple of exhibitions; one should be the headline act, the star of the show, Surrealists one time, Renoir this; the other should be achingly unexpected, in a gallery you have never visited before. Buy a notebook in Smith & Son before wandering the Marais making notes about characters who will populate the short story you write on the train home. Look at macrons and French fancies in the windows of smart cake shops, but consume daily viennoiserie with your café double. Linger. Watch people scurry from must-do sight to crowded Instragram-friendly view. Smile a knowing smile. Linger even longer. Oh, yes, and DO make sure you get to the SOUVENIR Magazine launch party.

“It isn’t enough simply to rail against the glass houses of corporate publishing, however rickety their construction or deserving of a well-tossed stone or two. We as publishers must also, as Poe did, be willing to advance a concrete vision of what we consider to be great, building institutional support for our generation’s anti-quacks, those writers and artists who, fortified by their love of what came before, are courageously attempting to push art and literature into new and exciting directions.” Kyle Berlin ~ Editor, Souvenir Magazine

From the Feasts + Fables archive

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo