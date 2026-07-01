Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
2d

Coincidentally, one of the projects I had noted for these holidays—amongst the many dozens of others—was 'sort books' I have tired this before. Once back in Derbyshire many many moons ago, I sold three cartons full of books I presumed Id never want to read again to a bookshop, immediately deeply regretted having done so and vowed never again, so over the thirty years since they have piled up and up and up. With my vow always in mind, I keep every one but... and this is a biggie... where, if one doesn't have a library—another project on the never ending list—does one keep so many books?

I love the ideas you show here... I love that books can be used as decor, who could ever think otherwise? So now my 'sort books' heading will be changed to 'arrange books'!

Thank you!

Happy Sunday to you both, I hope you have a cool spot to spend the afternoon comfortably and quietly reading something wonderful, we are heading off to a stuffy 'salle des fêtes' to watch Seth play base guitar in his first ever live gig... not sure who is more nervous, me or him?

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Emily Cuddeford's avatar
Emily Cuddeford
3d

Those books are truly stunning, I am still trying to find a space for all of mine, I dream of books to the ceiling and a little ladder to whizz around them.

I am so impressed with all your adventures! How do you have the energy? I once went on a cycling holiday as a child in France which culminated in eating hagen daz straight from the tub on the side of the road with a broken a bike.

Thank you as always for the lovely mention alongside such a wonderful curation of beautiful thoughts and ideas. I will always happily swap my apple.

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