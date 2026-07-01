Field Notes for Curious Minds
(26/2026)
‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’, celebrating others, weekly.
In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we hunt out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, hoping to lift spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights to the world around us. Follow our trails of breadcrumbs to find moments of calm, kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.
Micro Adventures
Last year was brimful of excitements; a yoga retreat and a mini break in Portugal, a 5-country ‘grand tour’ on a bike, family time and 3 months of railway travel around Europe. We decided to scale things back for 2026 and yet … we’re just sliding into July and the next few months look kind of busy. We’re heading to the Pyrenees for a week or so; I will ride a handful of epic climbs because there’s no point being near the hills and not pedalling up a few. JoJo will walk up slopes, because she is deep in training for a 10-day hike of the Tour de Mont Blanc. In early September, more cycling as we ride about 250kms to Les Mirabelles for a short break and a feast! Oh, and we had better ride home too. Just a quiet year then!
INSPIRED BY
INTERIORS
We strongly believe that books make a home … or as Henry Ward Beecher said:
“Books are not made for furniture, but there is nothing else that so beautifully furnishes a house.”
FEAST
A few years ago, we used to love the series Modern Menu in the journal section of The Modern House website. It showed us the kind of small neighbourhood eateries we would relish having ‘just around the corner’. The series stopped but the articles are still there. Fortunately, so are some of the restaurants.
If you like that, you’ll love the passion and ideas generated by other food folk:
There’s such vision, goodness, and a craving for human connection behind the idea Emily Cuddeford has for a building on her steading:
I have a fantastical dream to turn this space into a food orientated creative studio. A small stoneground mill at one end, vast communal tables to teach workshops at, space for writing and a little production space for me to make bread, jams and a few other bits and pieces. I want this to become a space I can welcome people into.
Sometimes, we spend so long building the first great idea we have, we forget to offer space to a new (dare we say, better) notion of what we want to do. Mark Thomas is launching The Cookbook Kitchen; we are thrilled for him, and excited to follow the journey.
While Emily and Mark have ALL the ingredients for making their projects a feast for the senses, sometimes you only need one. Lisa McLean is focused on pepper as she launches a new deep dive over at Culinary Repertoire.
“If you have an apple and I have an apple and we exchange these apples then you and I will still each have one apple. But if you have an idea and I have an idea and we exchange these ideas, then each of us will have two ideas.”
― George Bernard Shaw
CREATIVITY
Not content with being an astonishing maker of models, Derrick Lin has a fabulous eye for a photograph. This combination of talents delivers astonishing artistry as the models are gifted storylines in his images.
“I believe the thoughts and feelings we keep to ourselves are what truly shape us,” Lin says. “By using miniature figures as a manifestation of those quiet thoughts and emotions I hesitate to express, I can magnify and spotlight those emotions.”
TRAVEL
Weirdly - maybe not too strangely - we lean towards rented apartments when we travel, not hotels. Maybe it is a chance to stay independent, a preference for a ‘home from home’, or the wish to control costs by cooking … who knows? But last year we had stays in hotels in Patras, Venice and Oslo, among others, that gently altered our perceptions. Perhaps that’s why our eyes are increasingly seeking out tempting hotel stays … Bolzano, anyone?
CELEBRATE OTHERS
Every week we seek out and highlight writers who stop us in our tracks with their words and ideas.
We do love The Jotter by Andrew Eberlin; most recently, Issue No 65.
Harry Watson celebrated a milestone birthday by heading off on his very own Grand Tour, a search for Caravaggio. This is the first of a 2-parter … trains, more trains and a ferry home make for quite the adventure.
Talking of journeys, we must thank Nicholas Holt for this excellent piece about how Matsuo Bashō, author of The Narrow Road to the Deep North (1689), travelled, and how it shaped his philosophy on life.
While I have an aversion to trying something new - too embarrassed to wade through the necessary “I’m no good at this” phase - James O'Boyle has got me teetering on the edge of a breakthrough. Maybe I should sketch.
As ever, the standard of the World Food Photography Awards is SO high:
Coincidentally, one of the projects I had noted for these holidays—amongst the many dozens of others—was 'sort books' I have tired this before. Once back in Derbyshire many many moons ago, I sold three cartons full of books I presumed Id never want to read again to a bookshop, immediately deeply regretted having done so and vowed never again, so over the thirty years since they have piled up and up and up. With my vow always in mind, I keep every one but... and this is a biggie... where, if one doesn't have a library—another project on the never ending list—does one keep so many books?
I love the ideas you show here... I love that books can be used as decor, who could ever think otherwise? So now my 'sort books' heading will be changed to 'arrange books'!
Thank you!
Happy Sunday to you both, I hope you have a cool spot to spend the afternoon comfortably and quietly reading something wonderful, we are heading off to a stuffy 'salle des fêtes' to watch Seth play base guitar in his first ever live gig... not sure who is more nervous, me or him?
Those books are truly stunning, I am still trying to find a space for all of mine, I dream of books to the ceiling and a little ladder to whizz around them.
I am so impressed with all your adventures! How do you have the energy? I once went on a cycling holiday as a child in France which culminated in eating hagen daz straight from the tub on the side of the road with a broken a bike.
Thank you as always for the lovely mention alongside such a wonderful curation of beautiful thoughts and ideas. I will always happily swap my apple.