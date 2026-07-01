‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’, celebrating others, weekly. In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we hunt out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, hoping to lift spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights to the world around us. Follow our trails of breadcrumbs to find moments of calm, kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.

Micro Adventures

Last year was brimful of excitements; a yoga retreat and a mini break in Portugal, a 5-country ‘grand tour’ on a bike, family time and 3 months of railway travel around Europe. We decided to scale things back for 2026 and yet … we’re just sliding into July and the next few months look kind of busy. We’re heading to the Pyrenees for a week or so; I will ride a handful of epic climbs because there’s no point being near the hills and not pedalling up a few. JoJo will walk up slopes, because she is deep in training for a 10-day hike of the Tour de Mont Blanc. In early September, more cycling as we ride about 250kms to Les Mirabelles for a short break and a feast! Oh, and we had better ride home too. Just a quiet year then!

INSPIRED BY

INTERIORS

We strongly believe that books make a home … or as Henry Ward Beecher said:

“Books are not made for furniture, but there is nothing else that so beautifully furnishes a house.”

FEAST

A few years ago, we used to love the series Modern Menu in the journal section of The Modern House website. It showed us the kind of small neighbourhood eateries we would relish having ‘just around the corner’. The series stopped but the articles are still there. Fortunately, so are some of the restaurants.

If you like that, you’ll love the passion and ideas generated by other food folk:

“If you have an apple and I have an apple and we exchange these apples then you and I will still each have one apple. But if you have an idea and I have an idea and we exchange these ideas, then each of us will have two ideas.”

― George Bernard Shaw

CREATIVITY

Not content with being an astonishing maker of models, Derrick Lin has a fabulous eye for a photograph. This combination of talents delivers astonishing artistry as the models are gifted storylines in his images .

© Derrick Lin

“I believe the thoughts and feelings we keep to ourselves are what truly shape us,” Lin says. “By using miniature figures as a manifestation of those quiet thoughts and emotions I hesitate to express, I can magnify and spotlight those emotions.”

TRAVEL

Weirdly - maybe not too strangely - we lean towards rented apartments when we travel, not hotels. Maybe it is a chance to stay independent, a preference for a ‘home from home’, or the wish to control costs by cooking … who knows? But last year we had stays in hotels in Patras, Venice and Oslo, among others, that gently altered our perceptions. Perhaps that’s why our eyes are increasingly seeking out tempting hotel stays … Bolzano, anyone ?

CELEBRATE OTHERS

Every week we seek out and highlight writers who stop us in our tracks with their words and ideas.

As ever, the standard of the World Food Photography Awards is SO high:

(Clockwise from Top Left) © Edwin S Loyola | © Marco Rutten | © Serkan Dogus | © Michela Balboni + Frederico Borella | © Md. Arifuzzaman

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo