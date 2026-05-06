Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
3d

You always find something I love… this week Persian cuisine and that wonderful Émile Zola quote!

Always a big thank you for what I know is many hours of sifting and reading and researching for our pleasure! 🙏🏽

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Sam Lusardi's avatar
Sam Lusardi
2d

Loving the sketches, CatherineB has a new subscriber!

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