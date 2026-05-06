‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’ is a weekly celebration of others. In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we seek out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, searching for things that lift our spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights to the world around us. By following our trails of breadcrumbs, you might find moments of calm, some kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.

INSPIRED BY

INTERIORS

This may well be the first time in nine years we have featured the work of a German architecture practice. We often discuss our future home and the eventual need to be less rural. A townhouse appeals but it would have to have outdoor space, perhaps a roof terrace like this Frankfurt penthouse (though our budget will guide us to more modest surroundings).

Photography: Holzrausch Architects

ART

We are drawn to art that reuses waste, that turns old, worn out rejects into something new and vibrant. Kim Dacres repurposes tyres and bike parts.

© Kim Dacres

Seeing Kim Dacres’ artworks, I was transported to November 2023 and the Arnolfini Gallery in Bristol where I saw the first major European show by Ethiopian artist Elias Sime . Labour-intensive works made from discarded electronic components sat alongside mud-and-straw sculptures, prompting us all to reconsider the role of technology in our lives.

Images by Barrie Thomson | Artwork © Elias Sime Eregata

“If you ask me what I came to do in this world, I, an artist, will answer you: I am here to live out loud.”

Émile Zola

EXPLORE

If we aren’t careful, our perception of places, people, even civilisations, is shaped negatively by headlines and sledgehammer geo-politics. We took a stroll into the archive at The Modern House to celebrate Persian food traditions.

Photography © Elliot Sheppard for The Modern House

EXTRA, EXTRA

We have often explored the world through the eyes - and words - of contributors to Roads and Kingdoms (Anthony Bourdain was an ‘editor-at-large’ when the travel journalism site was founded). Inspired by Persian traditions showcased by The Modern House Journal, we trawled Roads and Kingdoms for this piece about the culinary traditions of the Dungan people of Kyrgyzstan, descendants of Silk Road Persian traders.

Photography © Stephen Lioy

The Dungans—a Muslim minority ethnic group spread across Central Asia—consider cooking to be a work of art, the dining table a blank canvas that must be completely filled, always with an even number of dishes. Forty dishes decorate the dining cloth laid upon Hamida’s floor, each served in a circular bowl that together resemble a work of pointillist artistry. “The greatest insult you can give a Dungan women is to call her food untidy,” says Hamida, as she directs her guests onto the floor cushions framing the banquet.

Katie Arnold Taste of the Silk Road

WHAT WE’VE BEEN WRITING

This week, in a slight change to our programming …

‘Just Write, Right’ is a creative practice in the making, the unfolding story of the joy of writing fiction. Last week, the project turned three; to celebrate, 30 days of writing, 30 new stories (some based on previously-used prompts or titles, some just plucked from that elusive nirvana whence ideas emerge). To avoid flooding mailboxes, there’ll be a weekly digest, a growing collection of new work sat alongside previously-published pieces (the first one this Friday). More here 👇

How these curations evolve …

BARRIE

I will be scrolling through my Notes feed on Substack. CatherineBsketches notebook catches my eye, a gorgeous illustration of a street corner in Paris [ooh, Paris, we’re going there soon … I wonder where that restaurant is … ah, close to Montmartre where we’re staying … drifts off into imagined lunch] …

Back to the art of illustration. I wonder why I am not brave enough to overcome my childhood/world of work induced block on trying things that I’ll be rubbish at to start with. I know I would love to be able to travel and sketch.

Travel and sketch, you say? Where was that article I read before about the artist who sketched on coffee shop receipts? Did I already include it in a previous newsletter … mm, probably, but it’s worth a second look … if only I could find it!

Artwork: © Odding

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo