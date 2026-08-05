Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Victoria K. Walker's avatar
Victoria K. Walker
11m

Thank you so much for including Beyond Bloomsbury, Barrie. And I love your ideas for short stories from paintings. So inspired. And well done to Jo Jo :)

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Mitalee's avatar
Mitalee
1h

Barry! Always a pleasure to be included, thank you!🧡

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