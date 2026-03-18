Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Joanna Maclennan's avatar
Joanna Maclennan
1d

Yes I do crave off grid, seclusion and remoteness! I also admit that my books (coffee table size) are all done by colour!! as always some interesting things to note.

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Vanilla Black's avatar
Vanilla Black
1d

The Anna Roberts stuff is mesmerising.

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