Field Notes for Curious Minds
(11/2026)
The ‘Comfort’ Edition
Not every week bounces along like a playful kitten with a ball of wool and a thirst for mischief. Some days weigh heavier than others, even for incorrigible encouragers like us who are glass three-quarters full.
Sometimes, even WE need a pick-me-up. So this week we are all about a few of our favourite things.
What is guaranteed to lift your spirits?
ART
We expect huge scale sculptures in high-ceilinged museums of fine art to take our breath away. But size is not the thing. Take these stunning miniatures by Matthew Simmonds.
ESCAPE
We crave places that suggest ‘remote’ or ‘seclusion’, somewhere quiet, off the beaten track, away from the madness.
Wait, what, you want MORE remote hideaways? 👈
Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!
“The pieces I chose were based on one thing only — a gasp of delight. Isn’t that the only way to curate a life?”
― Maira Kalman My Favorite Things
ILLUSTRATION
Artist Anna Roberts has perfected a technique to produce hyper realistic illustrations that truly make you look twice.
ADVENTURE
We often measure our adventures by distances, heights, the calculations of suffering and endeavour. When it comes to it - as Sidetrackedmag reminds us - it is being there that counts.
Ricard slowed and stopped, and I pulled up beside him. He wiped his brow, exhausted. ‘I thought this would be easier,’ he said with a quiet laugh. ‘But there’s something about this place. It makes you realise what’s important, just being here.’
Simple Choices - A Bikepacking Adventure in Mongolia
PHOTOGRAPHY
These Lens Culture Photography Contest entries are stunning.
READING ROULETTE
Some things we read that might catch your eye too (do click the links)
Notetaking is fascinating. Everyone has their own way of doing it and Jillian Hess makes the most wonderful newsletter about it. This week, the notes of Pablo Picasso show how the artist perfected well-known works through repetition.
We are practitioners of the art of youthful mindsets, behaving with freedom, a sense of fun and boundless joy. It is lovely to read about Andrew Terrill attacking life with the same gusto.
Reading is always on our mind. Whether (1) it is our friend gabby missing a tube stop because a book was so absorbing … or (2) a reading rebellion led by Ruth Gaskovski and Peco … maybe it is (3) writer Mizuki Yamamoto picking a selection of stories for Matt Kendrick … and finally (4) we are agreeing with Donna Fisher about the need for feminist dystopian novels to warn us about the way basic rights are lost while authoritarian regimes distract us.
Did you ever make piles of the books you own in a certain colour?
Just us then!
FOLK TO FOLLOW
Folk we started following on Substack who you might like too:
On The Wing … Jemima is a poet, artist and custard lover. This is her second go at getting her account to work so a second recommendation from us!
San Sebastián, cycling and adventures. Bicicleta de Montaigne sounds exactly what we need for planning future trips.
Our lovely friend Matt Inwood nudged us towards Romy Gill and The Apron Diaries sounds like the perfect place to explore people, places and culture through food.
That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.
Barrie and JoJo
Yes I do crave off grid, seclusion and remoteness! I also admit that my books (coffee table size) are all done by colour!! as always some interesting things to note.
The Anna Roberts stuff is mesmerising.