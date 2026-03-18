The ‘Comfort’ Edition

Not every week bounces along like a playful kitten with a ball of wool and a thirst for mischief. Some days weigh heavier than others, even for incorrigible encouragers like us who are glass three-quarters full.

Sometimes, even WE need a pick-me-up. So this week we are all about a few of our favourite things.

What is guaranteed to lift your spirits?

ART

We expect huge scale sculptures in high-ceilinged museums of fine art to take our breath away. But size is not the thing. Take these stunning miniatures by Matthew Simmonds.

ESCAPE

We crave places that suggest ‘remote’ or ‘seclusion’, somewhere quiet, off the beaten track, away from the madness.

All images © Adolf Bereuter

Wait, what , you want MORE remote hideaways ? 👈

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

“The pieces I chose were based on one thing only — a gasp of delight. Isn’t that the only way to curate a life?”

― Maira Kalman My Favorite Things

ILLUSTRATION

Artist Anna Roberts has perfected a technique to produce hyper realistic illustrations that truly make you look twice.

Artwork: © Anna Roberts

ADVENTURE

We often measure our adventures by distances, heights, the calculations of suffering and endeavour. When it comes to it - as Sidetrackedmag reminds us - it is being there that counts.

Images: © Alba Xandri & Ricard Calmet

Ricard slowed and stopped, and I pulled up beside him. He wiped his brow, exhausted. ‘I thought this would be easier,’ he said with a quiet laugh. ‘But there’s something about this place. It makes you realise what’s important, just being here.’

Simple Choices - A Bikepacking Adventure in Mongolia

PHOTOGRAPHY

(left to right) | © Étienne Perrone | © Tittu Shaji Thomas | © Javier Arcenillas

These Lens Culture Photography Contest entries are stunning.

READING ROULETTE

Some things we read that might catch your eye too (do click the links)

Did you ever make piles of the books you own in a certain colour?

Just us then!

FOLK TO FOLLOW

Folk we started following on Substack who you might like too:

On The Wing … Jemima is a poet, artist and custard lover. This is her second go at getting her account to work so a second recommendation from us! San Sebastián, cycling and adventures. Bicicleta de Montaigne sounds exactly what we need for planning future trips. Our lovely friend Matt Inwood nudged us towards Romy Gill and The Apron Diaries sounds like the perfect place to explore people, places and culture through food.

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo