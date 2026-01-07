So here we are, Edition 1 of 2026. We started this version of Field Notes around about this time last year. It ran to 48 weekly curations (there was a month off for a 2000-kilometre cycling celebration of my 60th birthday): 48 curations of inspiring, uplifting, creative stories, whatever the global backdrop. Actually, because of the ‘ world gone mad ’ vibe, we dialled up the inspiration, laid out even more trails of breadcrumbs to the good stuff, dialled up our love of art, design or photography and became MORE curious.

All things being equal, here’s the plan for 2026. Field Notes for Curious Minds, every week - Wednesdays at 7pm Central European Time - our celebration of others. Words, art, images, people, stories - made up and true - places, travel, optimism, kindness and positivity. We’re excited; thank you for being here.

P H O T O G R A P H Y

Images © Angela Kelly

We don’t know about you but here in a rural corner of France Jack Frost has been nipping at our heels, with a week-long unbroken spell of sub-zero temperatures. Sadly, we haven’t been as creative as photographer Angela Kelly.

© Angela Kelly

L E A R N

Humans have used pigments since cave paintings were first daubed and body decorations were applied to frighten others or to ward off evil. In the fabulously named ‘Gold From Newton’s Apple Tree’, Nabil Ali celebrates this botanical history.

The way a crow

Shook down on me

The dust of snow

From a hemlock tree

Has given my heart

A change of mood

And saved some part

Of a day I had rued.

Robert Frost Dust of Snow

CATCHING OUR EYE

ADVENTURE: Living in a rural setting, silence is our companion as we explore woodlands and country paths. While the quiet is on our doorstep, others have to travel to seek an elusive silence in a world where the volume seems turned up to the max. Sidetrackedmag takes us to the Amphitheatre of Yōtei-zan to find it.

Silence is not the absence of something but the presence of everything . . . It is the presence of time, undisturbed. It can be felt within the chest. Silence nurtures our nature, our human nature, and lets us know who we are. Left with a more receptive mind and a more attuned ear, we become better listeners not only to nature but to each other. Silence can be carried like embers from a fire. Silence can be found, and silence can find you. Silence can be lost and also recovered. But silence cannot be imagined, although most people think so. To experience the soul-swelling wonder of silence, you must hear it.

Gordon Hempton

INTERIORS: Walk into our front door and you would be hard-pressed to miss the bookcase at the centre of our living space. It is no surprise that homes designed with reading at the heart of them catch our eye. And we crave a cosy book nook.

Image: © French + Tye

This week we were reading SOUVENIR Magazine to see why not everyone adores Paris (including Khuyen Do).

Maybe Naples is your dream destination? It is for Harry Watson when there is a milestone birthday to celebrate with a Grand Tour of Caravaggio art works.

But what happens when your Caravaggio goes missing? If you are looking for Cool Stories About Art then this tale of masterpieces and Mafia is for you.

Which reminds me of the time I took an art theft mystery and made up a story:

If writing tales is your thing, the micro fiction community nurtured by Miguel S. | The Fiction Dealer is alive and well; Matt Kendrick would love you to sign up for one of his (from first hand experience) excellent writing craft courses; oh, and you cannot be a good writer without reading well so the release of a new serialised novel by Ben Wakeman is a great starting place.

Talking of learning, Matt Inwood is hosting his latest phone photography masterclass on 7 February - incredible value expertise at a great price.

And finally, Nature has been painting our locality with beautiful -5 degree frosts

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time and place.

Cordialement

Barrie and JoJo