Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harry Watson's avatar
Harry Watson
5h

Thanks for the mention Barrie! and I am pleased to report the route(s) are decided and bookings are in hand - Blaydon, Newcastle, London, Paris, Turin, Rome, Naples, Zurich, Berlin, Amsterdam, Newcastle and finally home to Blaydon... 🚂🚢

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Feasts and Fables and others
Mark Thomas's avatar
Mark Thomas
3h

Happy New Year, friends!

Love those images by Angela Kelly - but the ones you’ve taken on your door stop… WOW WOW WOW!! Postcard worthy! Nay, that’s your Christmas Card images sorted for this year (almost said next!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Feasts and Fables
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Feasts and Fables · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture