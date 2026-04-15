‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’ is a weekly celebration of others. In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we seek out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, searching for things that lift our spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights about the world around us. Hopefully, by following our trails of breadcrumbs, you will find moments of calm, some kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.

WHAT WE’VE BEEN READING

Perhaps, like us, you feel unconstrained by ‘boxes’ defined by others. Curiosity is something that is hindered the very moment you say ‘I like this, but not that’ or ‘I’m only interested in …’ . Maybe that’s why these ‘round-ups’ of the things that caught our eye tend to be eclectic, with few golden threads. And they’re designed (though that seems to be a very grand word for our randomness) to give you a nudge, to disrupt your usual, to encourage you to explore a little wider. You won’t be wild about everything, but you might just find your ‘next best thing’.

Happy reading.

“We don’t heal by forgetting, we heal by remembering”

Leslie Marmon Silko

WE PROMISED YOU RANDOMNESS, SO HERE GOES

I suspect it was Mark Diacono who put us in to Six Things - this curation is 152 volumes in so we owe Lev Parikian an apology for our tardiness … but we’re here now. How can we resist a line like “Photography, like any true art, is a lesson in patience” … we didn’t resist and thus found our way to James Lucas who is constantly on the search for beauty. Perhaps, while we are waiting patiently, we also need to remember to live in the here and now … as Luisa Brimble reminded us, the ‘in-betweens’ matter too (including a gorgeous sourdough metaphor; a better curator than I would have nestled this up in the bakery section ☝️).

Finally, for this week anyway, we are catching up with some excellent pieces by Kristine Benoit de Bykhovetz about artist Edward Hopper … we’ll start by sharing this one about his watercolour portraits of Parisians painted between 1906-1910.

Do click the links and follow the trails of breadcrumbs. Let us know what strikes a chord.

FICTION

Flagrantly, I will use the opportunity of Kristine’s research to re-share a short story I imagined into the background of Edward Hopper’s Nighthawks.

“Your stories can and will not only change your own lives, but they have the potential to change our shared realities. What kind of world do you want to inhabit? What are the stories that will make it so? Can we even imagine such a thing?”

― Jamie Figueron Prophets of Possibility (Emergence Magazine)

ARCHITECTURE

We are drawn to house builds that use stilts to minimise the impact on landscapes they are immersed in.

ADVENTURE

The latest chapter of a father and son exploration, a multi-year investigation fired by curiosity about a changing planet. With equine companions whose characters add their story to the wider telling, two men pursue ‘the art of doing old things in a new way’. More compelling storytelling from Sidetrackedmag

Project Zero has been a season of exploration. A meditation on our planet as an intrinsic whole. We began this odyssey to ask questions about the state of our world, and face our responsibility for its degradation and maltreatment. This planet was created from the slow defiant march of vast forces. Our realisation – that the future of life on this planet will be marked by the very same unceasing defiance – bestows a grand insight. That in the face of irreversible change, a silent rebellion emerges throughout the natural world, the scale of which is largely incomprehensible.

Images © Kitalé Wilson

ILLUSTRATION

In a world with way too much harsh reality, we relish the fantastical escapes that Vanessa Gillings offers through her imaginative illustrations.

© Vanessa Gillings

E N C O U R A G E

Like most creative folk, we harbour doubts about whether what we do is a ‘thing’. Then someone generously voices what they feel about the way you turn up and the encouragement you offer; you realise that the more consistent you are, the greater the likelihood it becomes a something that helps, inspires, or prompts action. This past week, we were touched that Alex Roddie (whose opinion we value greatly) spoke generously about the consistency at the heart of the Encouragement Manifesto. Coincidently, his kindness arrived on the 6th anniversary of our Manifesto, one that emerged from the uncertainties of a global pandemic.

Read More: Manifesting Encouragement

Meanwhile, in our little corner of France, Spring is blossoming.

Mow a little, rest a while

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo