Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Kristine Benoit de Bykhovetz's avatar
Kristine Benoit de Bykhovetz
4h

I especially liked the encouragement manifesto, ‘stay consistent’ is a particularly good one for today! Sometimes you read exactly the thing you needed at the right moment.

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1 reply by Feasts and Fables
Amela Marin's avatar
Amela Marin
44m

It’s an honour to be included. I admire what you do and enjoy immensely all the beauty you share. Thank you, Barrie and JoJo.

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