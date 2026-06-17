‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’, celebrating others, weekly. In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we hunt out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, hoping to lift spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights to the world around us. Follow our trails of breadcrumbs to find moments of calm, kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.

INSPIRED BY

LEARN

I genuinely cannot remember if I shared this previously; even if I did, you may not have seen it so here’s a fresh look at an archive maps, illustrations, and newspaper clippings documenting the phenomenon of solar eclipses .

INTERIORS

A twist on the ‘cabin the woods’ with this lakeside hideaway focused on a yoga space . For the less bendy folk among us (and I most certainly include me after a recent chat with Mark Diacono about my elusive hamstrings), a writing studio?

Photography: © Connor Duffy

“Drink water from the spring where horses drink. The horse will never drink bad water. Lay your bed where the cat sleeps. Eat the fruit that has been touched by a worm. Boldly pick the mushroom on which the insects sit. Plant the tree where the mole digs. Build your house where the snake sits to warm itself. Dig your fountain where the birds hide from the heat. Go to sleep and wake up at the same time with the birds – you will reap all of the days’ golden grains. Eat more green – you will have strong legs and a resistant heart, like the beings of the forest. Swim often and you will feel on earth like the fish in the water. Look at the sky as often as possible and your thoughts will become light and clear. Be quiet a lot, speak little – and silence will come in your heart, and your spirit will be calm and full of peace.”

Saint Seraphim of Sarov - Nature is talking to you, are you listening?

National Museum, Oslo

“There are painters who transform the sun to a yellow spot, but there are others who with the help of their art and their intelligence, transform a yellow spot into sun”

― Pablo Picasso

PHOTOGRAPHY

When we were immersed in the hustle and bustle of Bordeaux Airport this week it was hard to imagine a travel hub after it closes, when crowds are taken out of the equation. Robert Rieger and Felix Brüggemann created this photographic gallery of Flughafen Tegel , a celebration of Berlin’s closed airport.

© Robert Rieger | Felix Brüggemann

CELEBRATE OTHERS

Every week we seek out and highlight writers who stop us in our tracks with their words and ideas.

We are unashamedly the sort of folk who thrive on encouraging others .

But even encouragers need encouragement … so, big thank yous to roxstyle, Susie Mawhinney, Matthew Long, Matt Inwood, Scott MacLeod, Mark Diacono and Gabriel Kirellos for rippling out last week’s edition of ‘Field Notes’.

Fiction is harder to enthuse folk about than curations so I truly appreciate kind words and shares from Patricia J.L. 👻🧶🖊️, Scott MacLeod, Matt Inwood, Susie Mawhinney and Julia Skinner for my latest short story, ‘The Calls’.

I was awake when the first call came. But I’m wondering why I thought it was the ‘first’ one. At that moment, I had no idea there would be a second, no sense that there would be a sequence to tot up. Maybe I should start by saying ‘I was awake when the call came’.

Read the story in full

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo