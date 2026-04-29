‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’ is a weekly celebration of others. In a world where volume drowns nuance, and over-assertion parades itself as discussion and debate, we seek out and share the quiet voices. We are unashamedly optimistic and positive, searching for things that lift our spirits. Expect art, photography, architecture and insights about the world around us. Hopefully, by following our trails of breadcrumbs, you will find moments of calm, some kindred spirits, and ideas to be woven into your life well-lived.

INSPIRED BY

DESIGN

Mid-Century Modern covers classic designs that emerged in the 1950s/60s that still feel incredibly relevant today. Astonishingly, these beauties remain in production to the present day.

Charles and Ray Eames, 1956 | Harry Bertoia, 1952 | Arne Jacobsen, 1960

“Good design is innovative. Good design must be useful. Good design is aesthetic design. Good design makes a product understandable. Good design is honest. Good design is unobtrusive. Good design is long-lasting. Good design is consistent in every detail. Good design is environmentally friendly. And last but not least, good design is as little design as possible.”

Dieter Rams

EXPLORE

Of all the places still on our ‘To Explore’ list (we all have one of these, right?), the Dolomites finds itself on every rewrite. This week, we are heading for the Sidetrackedmag archive and a competition that brilliantly showcases the photogenic landscape.

EXTRA, EXTRA

As if that is not enough to whet the appetite for these magical mountains, we (1) spotted an article guiding us to the lesser known corners of the region:

And (2) in one of those coincidences that seems providential, Jon Sparks shared an article by Ronald Turnbull - author of ‘About Mountains’ - who posted a piece today about the lengths photographers go to catch the view.

“Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature's peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop away from you like the leaves of Autumn.”

John Muir

PHOTOGRAPHY

Jon McCormack explores Nature’s patterns through his photography.

© Jon McCormack

WHAT WE’VE BEEN READING

There has been a good deal of outdoor time this past week … and a 75-kilometre bike ride with pastries from a boulangerie en route (what is the French for en route ?) … gardening, naturally … mowing … I was going to say ‘it never rains but it pours’ and, yet, it would be more accurate to say ‘it never rains’ so no excuses for the chores . And we both have good books on the go. What I am trying to say is, we probably haven’t caught up with as many of our favourite Substack writers as we would like to. So, this selection is a refresher on those favourite voices.

Susie Mawhinney is at one with Nature … also a force of nature. Spring ‘holidays’ are spent fighting undergrowth, brush cutting fields and clearing the way for sunlight to break through. Not one ounce of complaint … also, a quiet celebration of love and joy, the sparkling of moments in-between: “Sometimes you have to touch a being to know they are real. Sometimes you can remember the colour of the sky at the very moment a wish becomes a physical warmth under your fingertips. When my daughter arrives home, the sky is blue like the feathers of a Jay, her smile as warm as the colour of honey. She fills my kitchen with a beam of light, is as happy to be home on this wild hill as I am to have her here. The invisible threads of love we share over months and weeks of our separate lives become tangible, our joy is visibly effervescent.” Our next favourite Alexander M Crow shares a characteristic with Susie. They both pay attention and write in ways that leave us astonished. Alex is currently revisiting a series of sketches (Nature Notes, in so many ways) that tell of places he has been in his globally feral life. The words are grounding yet able to transport the reader to other places and times, pictures painted through sharp observation and attention to detail: “As the sun warms, the water flows. Everywhere on the mountainside, the sound of running streams, whether tumbling and brim-full of snowmelt, or thin rivulets, snaking to join their companions. Rhythm, rhyme, melody and music. Other than this, the sounds are mostly birdsong, each feathered bundle welcoming the spring with frantic activity. Nests are being built, relationships founded or reinforced, food collected and rivals discouraged. Birds and the water, wind in the trees, creaking of branches and the humming of bees.” In a highly unusual level of thematic consistency for these ‘Field Notes for Curious Minds’, more actual ‘field notes’ from another careful observer of the nature we are a part of. We love this piece by David E. Perry … you should visit to peek at the astonishing wildlife photography but do stay for the wisdom; a gentle reminder that you might not achieve what you set out to, but don’t ignore the beautiful alternatives you uncover along the way. “One of the best gifts of this most recent trip, last week was spending close-up time, again and again with another butter-yellow-faced sort of songsters, the strange and quite wonderful, Horned Larks (Eremophila alpestris), who seemed a bit timid as singers, such that rather than belting out their songs at full volume like the Vespers and Brewer’s Sparrows and the Meadowlarks I encountered again and again, they seemed, rather to recite their vocal posturings at about half volume. But what extraordinary, looking creatures, and their rolling, swerving, male/female flight dances were absolutely joyous to behold.”

BONUS TRACKS

Mark Thomas is cooking … his energy around the food scene, and baking in particular, is infectious. We love (1) his ‘Cook the Books’ series, where his latest deep dive is into ‘Bread and War’ by Felicity Spector. Moved to tears by the book, Mark gets hands-on with recipes, interviews the author and celebrates global culture and traditions. The preservation of traditional ways of life needs hard graft. Take crofting, for example, in the Scottish Highlands and Islands. (2) We love to follow Lesley for insights to the work required to wrest growth from the thin soils that lie atop the granite seams of Skye. Perhaps you know Sue Reed as an author, but her interest in smallholding runs deep. This week (3) we have been learning to note that a weed is not always a weed. Rediscovering ancient knowledge feels like the perfect antidote to the modern appetite for convenience. As does consistency. Turning up to do the work. Every week for 6 years Emma Gibbs De Oliveira has been ‘doing the work’, gently adapting as lessons are learned, finding a path to a creative life. Emma and I spoke this week - big shout out to the power of human-to-human conversations - and it is inspiring to (5) see someone reclaiming her direction and intentions, setting a fresh course based on a lifetime of learning. We love the generosity in those intentions.

Please click on the links to support the writers/artists/photographers we love to celebrate

Talking of reading …

JoJo is knee deep in the Wolf Hall trilogy (Barrie is waiting for Simon Haisell’s slow read) | There’s a growing handwritten record and two books on the go | The latest delivery of used volumes from Awesome Books

There are no rules to this thing [life]. We can make the best or the worst of it. I hope you make the best of it. I hope you see things that startle you. I hope you feel things you’ve never felt before. I hope you meet people who have a different point of view. I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start over again.

F. Scott Fitzgerald

We love that Mark Diacono includes playlists in his monthly Compendium. We are both vintage enough to recall actual mixtapes, wound forward to the correct place with a pencil, tunes captured by the deft simultaneous pressing of [ play ] and [ record ] on a cassette player .

JoJo and I decided to make playlists to mark 20 years of courting.

That’s it for today. Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo