Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

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Mark Diacono's avatar
Mark Diacono
5d

I love the bonus tracks! Some of my favourites on Substack. Thank you for more delightful words

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Jeffrey Streeter's avatar
Jeffrey Streeter
5d

I love the F. Scott Fitzgerald quote!

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