Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie McCoy's avatar
Julie McCoy
7h

What fun! Hope to do something similar in a few years but rent an apartment in Munich as a home basis with train trips elsewhere!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Feasts and Fables
Diane's avatar
Diane
8h

However you decide to share, or not share, I just know it will be inspirational. Looking forward to journeying with 😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Feasts and Fables
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Feasts and Fables
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture