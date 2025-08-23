Travelling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller.

– Ibn Battuta

Back in the 1970s, interrailing was born. One ticket, licence to roam. Young people - for the tickets were aimed at youngsters long before ‘gap years’ became a thing - travelled as a rite of passage, journeying to discover themselves every bit as much as the countries they explored.

JoJo Thomson and I missed that train. The world of work swallowed us up and before we knew it, the thought of rucksacks on our backs and a loose itinerary seemed like something other people did. We travelled - occasionally by train - but the time we could take off and the need to squeeze the most out of those two or three weeks away from the office constrained us.

Now there is a milestone birthday to mark and an urge to keep moving … we sense our wanderlust straining at the leash, tugging at the arms of the basecamp in rural France that embraces us. Pennies have been saved, discounted tickets squirrelled away (I am fully embracing my Seniors moment!), and maps pinned.

We have 3 months, or until we run out of money (like those 1970s kids really).

On 1 September you’ll find us on the first train out of Saint-Saviol, heading to Karlsruhe on Day One via Poitiers, Paris and Strasbourg. We’ll be in Germany by the early afternoon.

Karlsruhe, we hear you mutter?

Well, we have a notion to stay ‘off the beaten tracks’.

Curiosity steers thoughts to the places tourists haven’t discovered yet. Our impetuous streak has us glancing at the itineraries for ‘great train journeys’ wondering what it is like “three stops short of Budapest”. Maybe we could turn up to a station one day to ‘take the second train from Platform 7 … get off at the 5th stop and have lunch, see what we see … perhaps we’d linger, or possibly just take the first train out of there?’.

Who knows, but that’s the adventure of it. As Paul Theroux observed:

Tourists don’t know where they’ve been, travellers don’t know where they’re going.

Why are we telling you this?

In this edition of The Encouragement Files, I was speculating about how we might weave words into the experience of travelling. There will be so much to take in, to ponder, to observe, and to reflect on. It is hard to imagine how we might do that without contemporaneous notes.

This recent piece by

got me thinking:

The conclusion?

We are deliberating on the shape our reflections about three months of travel might take. We suspect that the working title ‘Off the Beaten Tracks’ will stick, with irregular pop ups along the lines of ‘Sidings’ (one-off thoughts and musings), ‘Postcards From …’ (a photo + a short vignette) and ‘Twin Track Approach’, our individual reflections woven into a single piece on a particular aspect of the trip . ‘Table for Two’ might be a focus on the feasts we share. Fragments from ‘The Waiting Room’ could be ideas inspired by people watching. ‘Making it up as I go along’ is the working title for any flash fiction I create as we roam, inspired by the places we visit and the characters that reveal themselves.

Feasts + Fables

Back to the question … why are we telling you this?

Mainly because we’ll be gathering our thoughts, memories, prompts, diary entries, made-up-stuff, photographs and the like in one place. Here, in a section of our publication called ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’. There’s a chance you’ll stumble on some of what we’re up to on Notes … we might even do the occasional e-mail, a round up of the places our curiosity guides us.

Why, as an encouragement to you us to stay curious.

Perhaps you’ll also find some inspiration within the words and pictures, a nudge to roam a little, to be a traveller not a tourist … we’re hoping it will give you us the courage to slip down that side street, to avoid the places everyone else goes, to highlight the restaurants the locals eat at, to share photographs of the details not the sights laid out in the guidebooks.

That’s where you will find us. Come along, if you like.

“It is good to have an end to journey toward; but it is the journey that matters, in the end.”



― Ursula K. Le Guin, The Left Hand of Darkness