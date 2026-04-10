If you usually just see our ‘ Field Notes for Curious Minds ’ once-a-week, apologies for a second burst in short order. But, as we will explain, there is a milestone to mark. Even though we are resolutely ‘ celebrate others ’ by nature, we hope you’ll forgive us a little shout out for ourselves.

Back in January 2020, we closed our little deli/coffee shop, clearing the decks for some new adventures. Fate intervened and travel plans were put on hold while a global pandemic ripped up the rule book. On one of the quiet days, I wrote down the values that I felt had made our high street business resonate with the community we became part of. This day - 10 April - was the first day I shared the ideas publicly. So, technically speaking “Happy Birthday, Encouragement Manifesto”.

I would say that the first iteration had a slant towards social media (‘Find Your Audience’ didn’t make the revised version only 10 days later). Most of the values stood the test of my own doubting nature. A couple were sharpened up, fewer words to say the important thing. Oh, and - perhaps because of the times we were living through (as true now as then), we needed to inject some optimism and that became a top line message.

There’s been some water under the bridge, we hear you say, so what have you been doing with this manifesto?

THE GIFT OF WORDS

The first thing we did was ask some folk who we admired to pick one of the values and to write some words about how that value spoke to them. Never has ‘Be Generous’ been such an appropriate inspiration. We gently gathered a wonderful collection of essays, housed - at the time - on a new website we asked Andrew Eberlin to create for us. We are about to migrate the original pieces to our home here on Substack. Meanwhile several Substack writers overwhelmed us with the generosity of their contributions. Here is the up-to-date collection; check back in the coming weeks for updates.

(We should say, we would LOVE to see new contributions so if there is a value that stirs something in you, please get in touch; we know how much these words mean to our readers)

I know what you’re thinking … those words, written by other folk. And what were YOU doing, you might ask me.

THE ENCOURAGEMENT SESSIONS

Quite quickly, it became clear that the global pandemic had changed folk; in many cases, there was a new resolve to not go back to ‘the way things were’. But confidence was low, often most keenly felt by those folk who had always sidelined their ‘creative practice’, or who had squeezed it in around other commitments. We started to host some conversations - 1-hour Zoom calls - about how to dial up the things that gave folk joy and to gently sideline some of the mainstream things that had previously ‘got in the way’. Values-driven mentoring, totally free for anyone who asked, with the onus on the person at the heart of the conversation to consider how to make their own life more fulfilling. We were so lucky to be trusted with over 250 conversations in these ENCOURAGEMENT SESSIONS, some of which included update calls spread over several months as change unfolded. We gathered up and shared lessons as we went.

The Encouragement Sessions have been on hold over the past year. There was a milestone birthday and we focused the encouragement onto ourselves, with a couple of big adventures to ‘stoke our fires’. Perhaps it is time to bring them back out of hibernation … maybe it would be the sort of thing that might help you. We’d be interested to hear if you feel there would be value in resurrecting the Encouragement Sessions.

ENCOURAGEMENT … LIVE

Oh, yes … we took our gentle form of encouragement ‘on the road’. We cycled from our home in France to the Love Trails Festival in Wales where we spoke on stage and offered some one-to-one mentoring sessions. There was such an amazing energy.

The Encouragement Manifesto has been in its current form for very nearly six years (just those early tweaks). For Love Trails, we asked talented designer Cadi Rhind to produce some merchandise for us that captured the spirit and energy of ‘encouragement’. We adore the ways she took the brief and absolutely nailed the design work