Anniversaries make you think, don’t they?

When it comes to ENCOURAGEMENT, we have a few milestones.

Every time we stumble on one, we pause … and reflect. This is the sort of post that follows one of those gentle periods of reflection.

We wanted to take stock, to decide what stays and what goes … some need more thought, so they go on hold. There could be new things too, and they’ll need room to breathe. Maybe we’ll try them on for size, see what sticks.

This is what our encouragement might look like heading into 2026.

Artwork by @cadirhind

Around about this time in 2020 we were - after nearly five years - heading into the final week of our coffee shop/deli life. We had decided the previous year to close our shop (and sell our house) to free up capacity for new adventures.

Later that year, all of us locked down in the grip of a global pandemic, we had time to reflect on the values at the heart of that business. Writing them down felt like a natural step as we tried to figure out ‘what next’.

The Encouragement Manifesto was born - I hardly imagined then that it would still be around six years later. One of the first things we did was invite some folk to write about one of the values that caught their eye … by 2021 we had asked Andrew Eberlin to design and create a website for us, a home for these gifted words. We have a beautiful collection over there … and one here too:

By the autumn of 2021 we had combined travel (to Portugal and France) with some house-sitting.

We spotted along the way that many people - especially those with creative practices, or folk who had had time to reflect on the lives they wanted to lead - needed to bounce their thinking off someone neutral; people had ideas and they wanted to put them into practice. We reached out, offering a free mentoring service, and the Encouragement Sessions were born.

In the past few years, I have spoken with 150+ people - in some cases, multiple times - offering enthusiasm, energy, optimism and, quite often, fresh ideas and a plan to put them into practice. It has been a wonderful opportunity to help folk find their pathway to greater purpose and joy. Not surprisingly, it has given me purpose too, a chance to prove that I have something to offer in the years beyond the traditional ‘world of work’.

But it is a big commitment.

Each hour-long conversation involves several hours of preparation and follow-up work. The Sessions have always been offered free at the point of use, but there’s an investment made on both sides; trust from the folk who open themselves up, time and accountability through good values from me. I had a milestone birthday last year, a perfect moment to think deeply about how I use my time. There are so many adventures we plan to share together; we want to commit more time to helping out with our grandchildren; and I hope to take my creative writing seriously, putting more hours aside to work on it. So …

The Encouragement Sessions are on hold.

There is a good chance I will follow up with some folk I spoke with before, light-touch check-ins to make sure no one is left hanging.

What Encouragement Will There Be?

Every Wednesday, Field Notes for Curious Minds, a newsletter that celebrates others, an encouragement to stay curious. We will be inviting people to write words inspired by the values at the heart of the Encouragement Manifesto. There will be EVEN MORE likes, shares and comments offered for the creativity that inspires us.

What there might be:

I wonder if there is space (an appetite?) for a series of conversations. Maybe not live, but recorded … another way of discussing how encouragement can make a difference. I’ve often thought about a podcast series based on the 10 values at the heart of the Manifesto. Watch this space.

150+ Sessions Have Taught Us So Much

Who will you encourage today?