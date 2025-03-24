We love that The Encouragement Manifesto is universal, that the values at the heart of it are common, everyday, open to everyone.
It is unique only in the selection we have made, the 10 values we chose to make up our Manifesto … but the values are recognisable to all, shared and used to guide lives everywhere you look. Bringing them together gave us the chance to reflect on what was important to us but doing so tuned us into other examples, other folk who have talked about the way they see the values.
We thought it would be interesting to draw those examples together.
Stay optimistic
The Future We Choose (Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac)
Focus on positives
Be kind
Celebrate others
“Celebrate the success of others. High tide floats all ships.”
Susan Elizabeth Phillips
Create community
Be consistent
‘How do you do it?’ said night.
‘How do you wake and shine?’
‘I keep it simple,’ said light.
‘One day at a time.’
Lemn Sissay
Value, not price
Focusing on the value of my writing also allowed me to focus on the value of the relationships created by that writing. The end result for me is a greater enjoyment in developing relationships with my readers through my writing.
Share inspiration
Be generous
Perhaps, for once, we might begin with ourselves; offer ourselves the generosity we unquestioningly offer to others.generously offered us the gift of her words:
Be the pebble in the pond
“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.”
– Mother Teresa
A lovely inspiring post!
This is good.