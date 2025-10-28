Sidings … where you park locomotives and rolling stock you don’t need right now. You might need them later, perhaps for another journey, or to remind you of the past.

Sidings a metaphor for those ideas and thoughts that pop into your head as you travel, musings that need a little more work, a bit of refinement but they will be important when you come back to them.

Glamorous Notion v Grim Reality

Overnight trains are having their moment.

A revival of a romantic notion.

The steward welcomes you on board, you unpack your perfectly-pressed tuxedo and head to the dining carriage for a bottle of Bollinger and a five course feast. You smoke a cigar, play a hand or two of whist and retire to the opulent comfort of your couchette to be lulled to sleep by the gentle rhythm of standard gauge lines whatever countries you pass through. Perhaps you are disturbed briefly by an international assassin - you fight him off in your silk pyjamas, hurling him from the train in time to be casually reading ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ when the steward knocks to ask “is everything alright, Sir. Passport check shortly”. Bliss.

B U T

But … it isn’t entirely like that.

There are upsides and downsides. A couchette mostly costs the same as a hotel room even if the wood-panelled splendour of the Orient Express is far from the norm. You do leave in the dark from one country and arrive blinking, miraculously, in another world, another culture altogether. Sleeper trains give you stories; you slide into places through the back door, through grimy wastelands far removed from the glamorous notion sold in the brochures. The advertised groups of laughing, partying handsome and pretty young travellers give way to the realities of grizzled, sour-faced souls who have lost their own battle with sound, smells and movement, who have been Sleepless in the Rattle. Those glasses chinking in the glossy advertisements has been replaced by the reality of wine glasses fashioned from the bottoms of two water bottles and a rather harsh €3 bottle of red to ease you into the first of several hour-long naps. The idea of elegantly mapping border crossings to breakfast timings turns into an hour stood on a windswept platform in Bulgaria waiting for the smokers to buy cartons of cheap cigarettes in sufficient volumes to replace the ones being smoked to get them through the next leg of the journey. Ups and downs.

The 10 Truths of ‘Sleeper’ Trains

Don’t expect to sleep.

Too hot or too cold, never just right.

Whatever height you are, the beds are not long enough.

You will doze fitfully in bursts; between stations, the nighttime habits of others, lengthy border checks, inexplicable station stops in isolated areas between cities. It is not a restful way to travel.

Dining Cars generally don’t seem to have reappeared since the global pandemic turned them into incubators.

Conductors rule the roost. Expect officiousness (and maybe an attempt to get you to buy his tax free cigarettes at the Turkish border. We said no).

Bring a picnic (see above ‘Dining Cars’). Regular grazing suits the stop/start journeys. Wine helps with the first ‘sleep’. Onboard shops generally offer bad coffee, dry muffins and Haribo. Okay, so the Haribo is a win.

Other passengers have packed their unique foibles (smoking in non-smoking areas, snoring, slamming doors, saying yes to the conductor’s illegal requests).

Pack earplugs, eye masks, and scented wipes (the onboard ‘facilities’ are usually limited to a toilet, though the sleeper to Izmir offered a generously sized sink).

Sleeper trains are not as romantic as the Bond franchise or Agatha Christie might have you believe. You arrive in a new place early in the morning, without sufficient rest and unable to check in to your accommodation until later in the day … go easy on yourself. Have a slow breakfast, stow your luggage, fill a notebook with thoughts about sleepers, while away your time until you can reach the haven of your room and the reviving force of a power shower. Unpack that well-pressed tuxedo … hit the town.

Beyond my light-hearted grumbling, what has been your experience of overnight rail travel?