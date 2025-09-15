Encourage Meant

Encourage Meant

Discussion about this post

Dwight Gibson
3d

We were there this last week as well on the Lofoten Islands. Svolvaer all the way to the end of the road in A. The quiet, stillness with the beauty overwhelmed us in all the right ways.

3 replies by Feasts and Fables and others
Kendall Lamb
3d

This is so breathtaking.... gosh, you've awakened a dream in me that I didn't realize was there until now. Alas, it feels familiar. The yearnings always do, don't they? They always call in a language we recognize, even if we've forgotten it for a time. Thank you, truly. 💜

1 reply by Feasts and Fables
41 more comments...

