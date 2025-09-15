We can no longer remember when Lofoten slipped into our consciousness. Picture-perfect fishing villages hugged protectively by towering peaks. Small houses and sheds in traditional pigments; the red, a by-product of copper mining mixed with weather resistant linseed oil … they glisten bold red in our imagination. In winter, assailed by harsh storms and punishing rain, they turn a deeper colour still, a nod to the way they blend into the natural backdrop, a historic protection against raiders from the sea perhaps?

Now, as the ferry from Bodø inches through a narrow harbour entrance at Moskenes, we are witnessing an unfolding reality. No longer are the views imagined; our eyes flick left and right, senses in overload, capturing memories, knowing we will drift into them long after our travelling days are behind us.

Not just for the tourists

Time slows.

Tidal movement slaps salt water against stilted homes repurposed for visitors like us. But for all the carefully considered Nordic design touches, this is a working community. Ropes are coiled neatly … fishing nets hung, ready to be cast, boats engines serviced. The scenes are picture postcard but they represent the truth of the matter. We might be blessed with early-Autumn sunshine that turns fjords into mirrors, two bites at the eye-widening scenes, but winter is only a merino baselayer or two away.

Time slows.

We often say it is ‘pace not place’ that matters … it’s a gentle reflection that we can slide our slow living sensibilities into any surroundings. Here we have both. A bench on the wooden walkway … eyes drawn to craggy peaks … the immense power of the sea distilled into gently lapping ripples … fishing boat creaks … the voices of three fishermen, swapping stories of moonlit catches - our ears catch the Norwegian words and dialects, romanticising them into poetic tales of towering waves and the kraken when they are likely to be nothing more than pub talk and practicalities. But we have all the time in the world to let the sounds wash over us; a gentle melody, the prelude to a headline act.

They said ‘expert level’ … they were right

“Find a place and slow down”.

It has become our softly-whispered mantra, a gentle reminder to ourselves that the travelling is not the thing … we travel to discover, to reach a point along the way. But in reaching it, we must relish it.

We didn’t know about the lake. Or the hike around it.

‘It is wet out there’, they told us. And ‘take care, it is hard going, difficult walking’.

Twisted roots reminded us of the West Highland Way, boggy surfaces like Dartmoor, the lake and the natural basin it sits within could have been Wales. But so much is distinctively Nordic. The freshness of the air, voices carried on the gentlest of crisp breezes, mosses, lichens and berries unique to these northern climes. Pathways that looked obvious as we gazed down on them from rocky outcrops a few yards away disappear as we approach. The chill waters of the lake offered a guide rail, the unforgiving steepness at the head of the valley an aiming point. ‘Expert level’ included chains to haul yourself across precarious sections of bare rock, stride-length placement of stones keeping feet dry.

A beach, halfway around, with the lure of cold fresh water tempting

to stride in, dipping and dooking creating the conditions for a “best hike ever”. The old fella needs nothing more that a savoury

and a cinnamon bun from the village bakery to elevate his day.

Plenty of time for reflection

something

It is impossible to surround yourself with Norway’s glacial, Ice Age carvings - those monuments to slow moving towers of ice the like of which we will never witness - and not be awed.

This is times past. Deep time. The work of millennia not minutes, as Robert Macfarlane said so eloquently. This landscape is a realisation that we are specks, a tic on the otherwise impassive face of a history hewn by nature over implausibly extended periods. The geology here is billions of years old. Even if we narrow down to the peaks surrounding the edges of the lake we are huffing and puffing our way around in about four hours, we are testing our durability in a place forged over 2.5 million years. What even is ‘four hours’ when set against this realisation. Four hours is enough time to be humbled by that knowledge.

“For deep time is measured in units that humble the human instant: millennia, epochs and aeons, instead of minutes, months and years. Deep time is kept by rock, ice, stalactites, seabed sediments and the drift of tectonic plates. Seen in deep time, things come alive that seemed inert. New responsibilities declare themselves. Ice breathes. Rock has tides. Mountains rise and fall. We live on a restless Earth.”



― Robert Macfarlane Underland: A Deep Time Journey

Nature, mistress of all she surveys

So we have drifted, from those day dreams to this moment in time - a moment in human time, reflected in a lake bounded by the almost incomprehensible nature of deep time. We gaze upon it with a sense of wonder. The pinch-me-moment of life gifting us these memories … but also the unreal dreamlike realisation that the mountains would scoff at the fleetingness of our ‘moments’, the transience of our lifetimes.

It would weigh heavily if you thought too much about it.

A feast for the senses

Don’t tell me that nature isn’t a wonder Don’t tell me that the world isn’t a fairytale

Jostein Gaarder (Norwegian author)