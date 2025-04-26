We are big fans of quotes (not the infamous Abraham Lincoln one about “don’t believe everything you read on the Internet” , the other ones, the verified ones!); we gathered up a handful of encouraging words; maybe you’ll share them with someone who needs a boost; maybe that someone is you?

“If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.”

―Booker T. Washington

“Our chief want is someone who will inspire us to be what we know we could be.”

―Ralph Waldo Emerson

Who do you spend time with? Criticizers or encouragers? Surround yourself with those who believe in you. Your life is too important for anything less.”

―Steve Goodier

Optimism is a huge asset. We can always use more of it. But optimism isn’t a belief that things will automatically get better; it’s a conviction that we can make things better.”

—Melinda French Gates

“Be an Encourager: When you encourage others, you boost their self-esteem, enhance their self-confidence, make them work harder, lift their spirits and make them successful in their endeavors. Encouragement goes straight to the heart and is always available. Be an encourager. Always.”

― Roy T. Bennett The Light in the Heart

"You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream."

—Malala Yousafzai

“Instruction does much, but encouragement everything."



― Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

(Letter to A.F. Oeser, Nov. 9, 1768)

“Thirty years ago my older brother, who was ten years old at the time, was trying to get a report written on birds that he'd had three months to write, which was due the next day. We were out at our family cabin in Bolinas, and he was at the kitchen table close to tears, surrounded by binder paper and pencils and unopened books about birds, immobilized by the hugeness of the task ahead. Then my father sat down beside him put his arm around my brother's shoulder, and said, "Bird by bird, buddy. Just take it bird by bird.”



― Anne Lamott Bird by Bird

“Encouragement from any source is like a drop of rain upon a parched desert. Thanks to all the many others who rained on me when I needed it, and even when I foolishly thought I didn't.”



― Claire Gillian

“Encourage yourself, believe in yourself, and love yourself. Never doubt who you are.”



― Stephanie Lahart Overcoming Life's Obstacles

And, finally …

Something we said:

How will you encourage someone today?