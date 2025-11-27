We are exploring Europe by rail, a 3-month long celebration of a milestone birthday. Our thoughts, images, reflections and tales from the road rail are being gathered at ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’. This is ‘ Table For Two … ’, a series that offers a taste of the memorable meals we have shared. These are the breakfasts, lunches and dinners that have put the ‘feasts’ into Feasts & Fables.

Tuscany

Good meals aren’t just about the food on the table. They are about the way it is served, the people you share it with, the products used and the wines you sip. Great meals are about connections … ingredients into dish, provenance into produce, company into conviviality. A great meal is every bit as much about atmosphere as it is about the menu. Memorable tables for two linger long in our thoughts, like the elegant finish of a fine wine. These are the stories of those kind of meals, relished.

A Solatio is an organic farm at Via Pino, 571 on the road between Certaldo and Fiano. Run by Donella Zanoboni (whose 103-year old father still lives on the farm) and Raffaello Viani, the farm produces wine, olive oil and, in a new collaboration, balsamic using grapes from the farm and a producer in Modena. We booked a tasting lunch with wines, a ‘feast’ for all the senses.

From the moment Raffaello collected us from outside our apartment - not the usual arrangement but he’d offered when we asked about taxis - the warmth of his hospitality was obvious. We sipped glasses of Avventuriero (‘Adventurer’) sparkling wine, gentle bubbles defying the traditions of prosecco and matching our preference exactly. It recognised the adventure this farm is embarked upon, finding its own tastes and finishes yet respecting the Tuscan traditions (it tied in perfectly to the adventure of our own trip). Three slices of pecorino cheese with different relishes tickled our taste buds, readying us for the feast to come. Back in the tasting room, we found Donella in the kitchen. Soon she was wow’ing us with plate after plate of outstanding dishes - when we arrived at the farm, we had savoured the aroma of freshly cooked steak; noticing our appreciation of it, Raffaello had asked Donella to add it to the menu, a personal touch that says so much about the attentiveness of the hosting on offer. With each tasting dish, a glass of wine matched to the flavours. Beautiful crisp white wine, fruit led, rounded reds, and - of course - an expression of the Super Tuscan. We were in foodie heaven. The conversation flowed as freely as the wine; we felt a meeting of minds as we reflected on our own experiences during our deli days, with the producers front and centre. We love the spirit of adventure and the calculated risk-taking that has led to such distinctive (and appealing) flavours. There is no hard sell here; the products speak for themselves. At the end, at our insistence, the price lists were summoned and order forms filled … handwritten, of course. Slow food, writ large. We can’t wait to recreate the day when we get home.

Contact:

A Solatio

+39 392 2122040

raffaello@i-tuscany.com

Tasting Lunch or Dinner