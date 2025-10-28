We are exploring Europe by rail, a 3-month long celebration of a milestone birthday. Our thoughts, images, reflections and tales from the road rail are being gathered at ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’.

Sidings … where you park locomotives and rolling stock you don’t need right now. You might need them later, perhaps for another journey, or to remind you of the past.

Sidings, a metaphor for those ideas and thoughts that pop into your head as you travel, musings that need a little more work, a bit of refinement but they will be important when you come back to them.

Why do we gravitate towards art galleries in new cities?

What does art tell us of the places we visit and the people who were born, raised or practiced their craft there? From moonlit landscapes in Norway to pop art in Tallinn, fine art in Budapest and Oslo and photojournalism by a Hungarian who adopted a made-up American persona. Our trip has exposed us to landscapes and lithographs, oils and watercolours, cartoons and caricatures. We’ve circled sculptures and lingered with Lichtenstein. Munch made us scream, and Van Gogh gave us an earful. We concluded that Damien Hurst is overrated (our opinion) and Warhol is worth more than the cost of several cans of soup. If we searched some galleries out specifically, others found us. The (Robert) Capa Center in Budapest popped up unexpectedly. It is simmering testimony to the truth of photojournalism and a reminder of its importance in this times when the truth barely clings on.

The buildings too … do they change the way you see the art? Modern settings in Oslo for Old Masters … a cylindrical former air raid shelter in Wrocław for modern Polish progressives. An unprepossessing entrance on a side street in Tallinn for a world class collection of contemporary pieces and pop art legends. The Budapest Fine Art museum building is a work of art in its own right. Not all art is hidden away indoors. The sculptures in Vigeland Park in Oslo take your breath away, such prodigious output by one man.

Art, in whatever form, paints a picture of a place.

“The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes”

Marcel Proust

Galleries

Oslo

National Gallery, Oslo

Tallinn

Fotografiska // PoCo Museum

Budapest

Capa Center // Museum of Fine Arts, Budapest

Street Art

Street Art at every turn

Where are your favourite art galleries?