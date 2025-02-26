This is the 8th Edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, a weekly curation inspired by our non-Substack newsletter Field Notes for Curious Minds . It is a celebration of inspiring words, publications and people that have caught our eye. Hopefully, it will encourage you to shout up for the creativity that lifts your spirits and inspires you.

Some weeks, a theme emerges. The ‘ Files ’ are orderly, neatly arranged to match an idea, a particular line of interest. As early as Week 2, we were just back from Paris, minds blown by surrealism, so ART was the focus. PHOTOGRAPHY is art too … and not all of it is on our doorstep so we TRAVEL to seek it out.

But our curiosity is not specific … that’s the thing about curiosity, the defining feature. Curiosity is roving, multi-dimensional, unsettled. One moment it is strolling down the well-worn path, the next it is pressing deeper into an overgrown thicket … there, in a clearing is a cottage, long-since neglected but full of fascinations. And as the door creaks open, curiosity takes us by the hand and leads us over the threshold, pointing at this and that, encouraging us to notice a detail here and an oddment there. What are we saying exactly? Well, for every edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’ that hones in on a specific category, there will be two or three that feel eclectic, ungoverned, boundless.

This is one of them. Just follow the breadcrumbs.

"Think left and think right and think low and think high. Oh, the thinks you can think up if only you try!"

― Dr. Seuss

I N T E R I O R S

There you are, a book finished and no idea what great read to choose next? Maybe a well laid out bookshelf in a calm room offers the best ‘shop window’.

Images for Dezeen: Nicole Franzen; Chris Mottalini; Rafael Soldi

P H O T O G R A P H Y

Travel and photography go together like strawberries and cream, like tapas and ice cold sherry. The winning shots from the Travel Photographer of the Year offer compelling insights to the world around us, awakening our curiosity.

… even when you can’t work on the story, or need a break from it, you think about the garden beds in the winter. you trust that the compost heap is making the soil. you know that strawberry seeds need a hard frost before they can germinate. you know you will come back to it because you believe in the idea and the idea is there always, holding your hand. you are a writer.

‘

’

We are inspired, uplifted and encouraged by Monique Mulligan who is stepping into a new season, a life shaped by her creative practice, ‘ What if my small life is actually a BIG life? ’. We believe it is.

A R T

In the 1820s, a French natural history encyclopedia titled La Galerie de Oiseaux set out to bring to European eyes the most exquisite birds of North America, many of them now endangered, some extinct. The result is utterly beautiful.

Last week we gathered inspiring pieces about travel. A restriction on e-mail length, or genuine oversight, maybe most likely an old man’s forgetfulness, but I didn’t include ‘ Why Travel ’ by M. E. Rothwell

Images © JoJo Thomson

I am endlessly encouraged by JoJo Thomson who runs daily, bakes beautifully, keeps the home fires burning, and occasionally writes about it all here on Substack

We find our kindred spirits among the voices on Substack who amplify others. Fine writers, readers and curious minds like Matthew Long whose ‘ Commonplace ’ collections offer breadth, depth, and genuine thoughtfulness. We’re proud to be friends with him.

Shortcuts to the Good Stuff

There is SO much to discover. How do we navigate the abundant and fertile lands of Substack … we seek out guides, perhaps, folk familiar with new neighbourhood and the voices bubbling out of them. Here’s a short guide to our favourite new discoveries (and some old favourites)

Back in the less-rabid days of ‘The Artist Formally Known as Twitter’, I hung around the community of copywriters, tuning my ear and my pen to the sharpness of their wordsmithery … I spotted

this week, one of my favourite voices from those days. Someone shared words by

and now I am playing catch up with her words.

wrote in her

about reducing screen time just

… coincidently, I stumbled on an beautiful account called

and ‘

’. Wrapping up this taste of Scotland, we loved this piece by

about how the landscape tells us stories. Regular favourite

wrote about

and the flashes of inspiration to be found on train journeys.

be still my tartan heart

This is our own gentle encouragement to dial up the creativity and curiosity, to seek out the light, and the light touch.

Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo