Sidings a metaphor for those ideas and thoughts that pop into your head as you travel, musings that need a little more work, refinement or a little finessing … but they might be useful when you roll them back out the shed.

This might be one of those ‘tourists’ v ‘traveller’ questions. An entirely rhetorical one, of course.

Do we turn places we visit into all-you-can-eat buffets where we only pick items from the ‘menu’ that we know we like.

Worse still, do we only share pictures of the ‘dishes’ that look amazing, when the light is perfect and our preferred filters have added the emphasis - the flavours - we love.

There’s a danger that we start to see the destinations we roll into as a specials board, a series of choices that showcase the best of the town, the region, the country. What about the other stuff, those day-to-day ‘midweek suppers’ consumed by people who make their homes in these cities. When does sonder remind us that these places are populated by hundreds of thousands of humans living parallel lives, people who are scratching a living with no time to look up at the ‘glorious light falling on the stone of the 16th century chapel nestled between the prefettura and the gallery’. We leave one picture-postcard location and tumble from a train onto the concourse of a town that looks grimy. Disparaging comments fly to and fro, heads swivel looking for ‘the pretty bits’, we abandon the photo of that glorious fountain because its been drained and an old guy has made his home on a bench in front of it. Arriving at the fish market - it looked pretty in the dreamy write-up in National Geographic - nostrils are assailed by the smell, heaven forbid, of fish; they - and we - are gutted. Orderly displays of fruit and vegetables look great on Instagram squares but the stale odour of yesterday’s cabbage leaves turns the stomach. You move on sniffily having bought nothing. Those art-installation umbrellas above the street. Who are they for? Life continues below them, even as the wind of successive winters whips them into tatters. Stall holders must roll their eyes at all those upward glances, smartphones seeking out the unspoiled sections for that ‘best shot’. Where does street art turn into graffiti? Perhaps when words of protest speak louder than glib motivational sayings. “All Tourists Are Bastards”. “Tourists Go Home. Send Your Money To Palestine”. Do our eyes skim over those messages as we move through the menu. Art gallery, check; cathedral, check; botanical garden … wait, what, no botanical garden? How do the locals even cope without acers and autumn-coloured leaves?