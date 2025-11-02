We are exploring Europe by rail, a three-month celebration of a milestone birthday. Thoughts, images, reflections and tales are being gathered at ‘ Off The Beaten Tracks ’. This is ‘ The Waiting Room ’, a series of observations, and occasional people-watching vignettes.

Travelling gives a person space to think. It encourages us to see ourselves differently. A change of scene provides alternative perspectives, fresh viewpoints. Perhaps we are more open to ideas and the words of others - pages, paragraphs, quotes - or maybe some stories only tell themselves in particular places where history is written in ways that were never told to us. Most of the thoughts that fill my notebook are fragments, not fully formed, needing work.

But they must be captured, in the moment, contemporaneously.

Fragments

05.09 (ferry: Copenhagen to Oslo)

To move, to breath, to fly, to float, To gain all while you give, To roam the roads of lands remote, To travel is to live.

Hans Christian Andersen (b. Odense 2 April 1805)

Week One reflections:

We need to be in places longer … more ordinary things (parks, laundry, reading, writing, running, swimming)

Find our own spaces - (confidently) do our own things

(Our) coping mechanisms are different … eating patterns are not the same. How do we balance our days to keep us both in kilter?

08.09

“Knowledge without action is wastefulness Action without knowledge is foolishness.”

Abu Hamid al-Ghazali (1058-1111)

Question:

What do you do in a city?

We end up doing things we don’t do at home, not all good. More eating out, more spending, more pressure to follow the crowd, the insistent influence of advertising and succumb to the proximity of shops. Cities are an invitation to give in to the consumerism we are shielded from in our rural setting.

How do you hold on to your values when you are surrounded by this stuff?

What about the things you do at home - in your version of home - the things that ground you. How do you weave some of those [defences?] into your travelling days?

Book Recommendations by

‘The Earth Beneath My Feet’ (Andrew Terrill) - 7000 miles (Italy-Norway)

“Let go of your expectations”

‘Reconnection’ (Miles Richardson) - collaborative aspects of self-actualisation

‘How to Do Nothing’ (Jenny Odell)

A Year of Analogue

A plan for 2026

Notebooks, handwritten letters, physical books, face-to-face meetings, collaborations, print magazines (Like The Wind, Sidetracked, Souvenir,

, Rouleur), postcards, navigate with maps … open to ideas

More

this and that

Less

this or that

More nuance

Notes are curious things; some are actionable, others will come to nothing. Some contain great wisdom - usually other people’s - others are trivial.

But without the notes, how will you know?