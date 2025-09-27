Sidings … where you park locomotives and rolling stock you don’t need right now. You might need them later, perhaps for another journey, or to remind you of the past.

Sidings a metaphor for those ideas and thoughts that pop into your head as you travel, musings that need a little more work, a bit of refinement but they will be important when you come back to them.

Travelling for an extended period of time is a series of practical steps, things to do and see, to manage and to organise. The writer in me wants to be inspired to flights of fancy, to thoughtful reflections and meaningful travelogues but constant movement is unsettling, and thus no more than a recurring prompt for lists, itineraries, plans and problem solving. Arriving successfully in a stopover introduces yet more logistics; where to visit, how to get there, the best place for brunch|lunch|culture|dinner. More of ‘what’ we do, very little of how it makes us feel. And surely it is emotion that engages reader and writer alike. No-one proudly shared a shopping list or a timetable, knowing that it would captivate fellow explorers or inspire another’s journey.

Travel spawns postcards not flowing correspondence. Journeys fill a cabinet with neatly-filed guides not soaring prose.

How does the aspirant writer change that narrative? Is it possible to puncture this restrictive inevitability? Where does the poetry of our aspirations resist the onrushing train of dry, anodyne diarising?

I crave more time to work on sidelining those practicalities.

I feel a need to linger somewhere that could encourage my slide from the unfamiliarity of constant motion to comfortable stillness; a favourite neighbourhood café where time drifts, where eyes can gaze upon a blank page confident that ideas turn into well-worded fragments, observations transformed to insight; perhaps the overwhelming flow of fellow travellers could become characters in stories flowing from my imagination.

Things need to come to a gentle halt so I can be moved.

How do you foster your creativity when you are travelling?