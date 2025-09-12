Sidings … where you park locomotives and rolling stock you don’t need right now. You might need them later, perhaps for another journey, or to remind you of the past.

Sidings a metaphor for those ideas and thoughts that pop into your head as you travel, musings that need a little more work, a bit of refinement but they will be important when you come back to them.

10 days, 9 trains, 5 cities … a jumble of memories, like the blur of landscapes, rectangle-framed, that rush through your consciousness as you race from country to country. You doze, drift, eat, read. You watch the other travellers, make up stories about where they are going and where they’ve been … who they are, even. Like you, they have chosen to move. They clutch tickets that cost more than the monthly rental of an apartment in Oslo, choosing where to go, complaining that this is the ‘fourth cardamom bun I’ve had this week and it’s only Tuesday’ (add loud American accent in your head) … they/we murmur about ‘the amazing seats on this train or that carriage’ and swap notes on Nordic restaurants where the entrees cost more than tasting menus in the rest of Europe. You see, they/we are privileged. We chose this … we created a trip that is tiring, occasionally cramped, requires you to carry your rucksack (that you overpacked with that ‘just-in-case’ extra outfit) from the station to the apartment overlooking the marina in Trondheim … also, you choose the damn cardamom bun!

Walk out of any station in Europe though and see the other side of travel. See the folk with few choices, who beg for change to afford to eat - who would welcome freshly baked anything - you’d see the people who have been compelled to journey because they are not welcome at home, because their beliefs endanger them, because they are different, or because bad people made money out of their plight and left them in a strange town, looked down upon by locals and tourists alike.