Wish You Were Here
Places To Linger
We are exploring Europe by rail, a 3-month long celebration of a milestone birthday. Our thoughts, images, reflections and tales from the
road rail are being gathered at ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’. This is ‘A Postcard From …’, highlights from a series of short introductions to the places we have visited; what we loved, where we stayed and ate, coffee spots and our ‘must-sees’. Bookmarks for your future travels, perhaps?
Karlsruhe
Odense
Oslo
Tallinn
Ljubljana
Å, Lofoten
Sometimes, a place needs so much more than a postcard. It is so beautiful, so inspiring, that it needs a love letter to the way it found its way into our hearts.