We explored Europe by rail, a 3-month long celebration of a milestone birthday. Our thoughts, images, reflections and tales from the

road

rail are gathering at ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’. This is a selection of ‘postcards’ we sent as we moved and in the weeks since we returned home. These are celebrations of places we visited; what we loved, where we stayed and ate, coffee spots and our ‘

’. Bookmarks for your future travels, perhaps? An ode to travel, for sure.