Wish You Were Here II
Places To Linger
We explored Europe by rail, a 3-month long celebration of a milestone birthday. Our thoughts, images, reflections and tales from the
road rail are gathering at ‘Off The Beaten Tracks’. This is a selection of ‘postcards’ we sent as we moved and in the weeks since we returned home. These are celebrations of places we visited; what we loved, where we stayed and ate, coffee spots and our ‘must-sees’. Bookmarks for your future travels, perhaps? An ode to travel, for sure.
Budapest
Izmir
“Travel changes you. As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life — and travel — leaves marks on you.”
Anthony Bourdain
Catania
Venice
Siena
Sometimes, a place needs so much more than a postcard. There is magic to be unlocked through all the senses. Sights and sounds, of course, but flavours too. Take Tuscany … you can literally taste the provenance, the appetites, the beautiful ingredients woven into time-tested recipes.
Wow! Wow! Wow! Such a treasure chest of travel you have offered us here. I have spent time in most of the places you write about. I can't wait to get into your stories and read about them from your point of view. Thank you Barrie! I am no longer able to travel, so you can imagine how much I appreciate your first hand impressions. Here is a little trade - a misadventure in Budapest, for whenever you find a few minutes. https://sharronbassano.substack.com/p/misadventure-in-budapest?
I so enjoyed your rail adventure Jo Jo and Barrie, I’m almost ready for another.