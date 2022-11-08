Why join in?

Who doesn’t need encouragement? To do that thing that brings you joy … to be your best self … to celebrate the people who inspire you. This will be a monthly prompt to do all that and more.

Encouragement is a Superpower, pass it on.

Who are we?

We are Feasts & Fables (JoJo and Barrie). When we ran our coffee shop/delicatessen in rural mid-Wales we built a loyal community through the values we embedded into the heart of the business.

We created The Encouragement Manifesto to celebrate those values and to find ways to support and encourage people who might need the boost.