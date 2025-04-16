This is the 15th Edition of ‘ The Encouragement Files ’, a weekly opportunity for us to celebrate the words, people and publications that have inspired us.

Somewhere along the way, public discourse lost something as it drifted into an era of us or them, this or that, black or white, either/or, with us or against us. It takes us back to the politics of the playground. You are a mod or a rocker, sport or study, blond or brunette, lager or bitter. Hey folks, what about nuance … okay, maybe not the word, but the behaviour. Sporty folk can go to the library, they can like Taylor Swift and Led Zeppelin, read historical romance and know the batting averages for the Dodgers … folk can like burgers and tiny morsels with foam on the side … you can love the opera and the movies … it goes without saying that you can laugh at a raucous comedian AND still be moved to tears by Henryk Górecki’s 3rd Symphony.

Nuance, let’s hold tight to it. Just saying.

While it is clear that some adventurers contribute - in damaging ways - to the environmental challenges writ large in the climate emergency, others - like photographer Sebastian Copeland - are using their work to raise awareness.

Images © Sebastian Copeland

‘If beauty is our unifying link to nature, it may well give the heart the arguments to commit the mind to a program of action. Because we save what we love. Seeing and listening to nature have been central to my work. But when nature speaks and we fail to listen, photography can make us hear with our eyes.’

Sebastian Copeland

If your dream cabin is not in the woods but high on a Norwegian mountainside, it makes sense to protect it. We’d all wear a hood to keep out the wind, wouldn’t we, so why not dress our architecture for the elements too? Dream cosy dreams.

© Marte Garmann

“Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away.”

― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Airman's Odyssey

With apologies to any readers who very kindly take our weekly (non-Substack, soon-to-be monthly Field Notes for Curious Minds), this guide to Antwerp and Ghent may look familiar. But good design bears repeating, and seeking out.

Source: The Modern House Journal

An April Day

Joseph Seamon Cotter Jr.

On such a day as this I think,

On such as day as this,

When earth and sky and nature’s whole

Are clad in April’s bliss;

And balmy zephyrs gently waft

Upon your cheek a kiss;

Sufficient is it just to live

On such a day as this.

A reading challenge - 25 books first published in 1965 to mark a milestone birthday, my own ‘year of publication’. What is your reading plan for 2025?

Books first published in 1965

