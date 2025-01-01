Mr Fables has turned a corner into a new year that holds some significance (if you tally these sort of things up). A milestone birthday with a reading challenge1 to match.
After taking on …
57 Books for my 57th Year
23 Books for 2023
24 Books for 2024
… it makes sense to ramp up the challenge to match the year. So, 25 Books for 2025.
But there’s a twist (hopefully in some of the plotlines too!); the challenge is to (source and) read twenty five books originally published in 1965. Those of you who are as adept with numbers as you are with words will be able to ‘guess the milestone’.
The List
At Bertram’s Hotel (Agatha Christie)
An American Dream (Norman Mailer)
The Fortunate Pilgrim (Mario Puzo)
The Black Cauldron (Lloyd Alexander)
The Mandelbaum Gate (Muriel Spark)
The Looking Glass War (John Le Carré)
The Comedians (Graham Greene)
A Suspension of Mercy (Patricia Highsmith)
The Tin Men (Michael Frayn)
The Town in Bloom (Dodie Smith)
The Mind Readers (Margery Allingham)
Frederica (Georgette Heyer)
The Dark (John McGahern)
Modesty Blaise (Peter O’Donnell)
The Magus (John Fowles)
God Bless You, Mr Rosewater (Kurt Vonnegut)
Yet to be Sourced
Dune (Frank Herbert)
The Man with the Golden Gun (Ian Fleming)
The Drought (JC Ballard)
Stoner (John Williams)
Going to Meet the Man (James Baldwin)
The Orchard Keeper (Cormac McCarthy)
Moominpapa at Sea (Tove Jansson)
Closely Watched Trains (Bohumil Hrabal)
Full Tilt (Dervla Murphy)
Black Rain (Masuji Ibuse)
The Sense of Wonder (Rachel Carson)
Hotel (Arthur Hailey)
The Vintage Bradbury (Ray Bradbury)
The Painted Bird (Jerzy Kosiński)
La Chamade (Francoise Sagan)
Ariel (Sylvia Plath)
The Hot Gates (William Golding)
Fox in Socks (Dr Seuss)
Asterix and Cleopatra (René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo)
The River Between (Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o)
Full credit to our friend Mike Hughes for the idea thoughis claiming part authorship. I am claiming full credit for putting the idea into practice.
Some excellent choices Barrie! Like a good wine, you just get better with age! What a way to celebrate this milestone year.
A twist in the tale?
I was 10 for almost all of 1965.
I have read ten of these.
Spooky or what?
(Not all read WHEN I was ten)