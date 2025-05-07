It is sometimes easy to succumb to the negativity of those stories the algorithms force upon us; the downbeat and trivial, or the celebrity-obsessed and throwaway. This is our counterbalance; it is a magazine-style curation of positivity, optimism and inspiration, a chance to champion creative humans - on

and elsewhere - who make our spirits soar, who lift the weight of an out-of-kilter world. There are people to discover and trails of breadcrumbs hidden in the links. Follow your curiosity and explore; seek out the uplifting and inspiring.