Encouragement Files
(18-25) Field Notes for Curious Minds
This is the 18th Edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, a weekly celebration of others.
It is sometimes easy to succumb to the negativity of those stories the algorithms force upon us; the downbeat and trivial, or the celebrity-obsessed and throwaway. This is our counterbalance; it is a magazine-style curation of positivity, optimism and inspiration, a chance to champion creative humans - on and elsewhere - who make our spirits soar, who lift the weight of an out-of-kilter world. There are people to discover and trails of breadcrumbs hidden in the links. Follow your curiosity and explore; seek out the uplifting and inspiring.
Beyond Substack
P H O T O G R A P H Y
We love it when a photographer pops back into the eyeline; this week it has been the turn of Michal Pelka, whose images of breaking waves are just dreamy.
I N T E R I O R S
We spend way too much time checking out work/play, live/work, studio/shed barn conversions or new builds but time spent daydreaming is never wasted.
B O O K S
This week we were fascinated to discover that Amsterdam has a longstanding culture of book design, with the results elevating volumes into the realm of fine art. But where would we start our book hunt? It’s Nice That has the perfect guide.
Book Design - We’ve Got You Covered
“If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking.”
― Haruki Murakami Norwegian Wood
So Good We Saved It
We love thatgoes ‘in search of beautiful things’ then photographs are offered up by folk in his community to create a gallery of inspiration, timely reminders of the beauty that surrounds us.
Creativity is personal; the product is what we mostly see. There’s a privilege to peering deeper where we see motivation, practice, and process.shares all this and more in a beautiful piece about his project to photograph the Downs through the seasons.
It’s funny how one travel plan ripples into other discussions about ‘what next’. We haven’t started our European roamings by rail yet we have pencilled in a trip to Japan. We are inspired - so much - by tales fromof hikes, bike rides, and visits to places beyond the well-trodden tourist paths in her gorgeously written ‘Letters from Japan’.
Even with our appetite for travel, the limitations of time, budget and practicalities mean we will be left gazing at some parts of the world through the lens of amazing photographers likewhose ‘journey with a camera’ is both art and storytelling. This spellbinding photo essay on the 2-day festival of Holi celebrates the vibrant colours, but also gently slides deeper by exploring the experiences of women.
Achingly beautiful memoir writing from. When his book is written and published, our copy will be tear-stained, for certain.
“Can a memory of three words, four sugars and a pour of tea against the light – something so small – exist and yet refuse to yield anything adjacent?”
Feasts …
We feed ourselves on knowledge generously shared and seasons keenly observed asweaves an incredible tapestry with his words. Recipes here are so much more than mouthwatering appetisers (but you will be ravenous by the end of each piece), they are gentle explanations of practice and provenance, input and ingredients. Tantalising food notes.
- lends a lifetime of experience gathered in France to her lyrical reflections on the unfolding seasons at Camont. Gentle, generous sharing (when to plant, what signs to watch for, pickings from the potager) and we love how Kate’s recipes follow the patterns of the year as it unfurls.
… and Fables
- is allowing her story to unfold - and encouraging others to write theirs - one step at a time. ‘The Writer’s Walk’ is an exploration of the connections between walking and creativity. Lovely to see Sarah interviewed by Whitefox about ‘finding the right words’.
Mr Fables the perpetual scribbler Feasts & Fables HQ, is always on the hunt for words of wisdom about writing.offered ‘28 Slightly Rude Notes on Writing’, a brilliantly irreverent but fact-filled piece. If lists of learnings about writing are your thing, Mr Fables has got you covered too.
PS
Meanwhile, we took a short break in Nanteuil-en-Vallée, with hiking and swimming for JoJo and cycling for the old man. Good hearty food for two. Glorious Spring weather - chateau et gateau - gently exploring France.
Back next week, same time, same place.
Barrie and JoJo
Matt Inwood! Yes. He paints such extraordinary word-images. His fragments fairly sparkle from the page -- so evocative. I don't know the man, personally, but I am glad he is getting the recognition he well deserves. Thanks for pointing him out to your readers.
Sorry to see your kind mention late. Thank you: I'll make sure the first copy comes your way if ever a book should find its paper form! x