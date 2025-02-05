This is the 5th Edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, a weekly curation inspired by our non-Substack newsletter Field Notes for Curious Minds . This is a celebration of the inspiring words, publications and people that have caught our eye. Hopefully, it will encourage you to shout up for the creativity that lifts your spirits and inspires you.

It feels like a good week to make ‘ encouragement ’ the star of the show. It is, after all, why we are here. But before you say “hey, I thought this was meant to be about other folk” , fear not, we are all-in with ‘ Celebrate Others ’.

Celebrating others is WAY more fun than talking about yourself. Fact

M Y T H S

We love what

and the team at Sidetracked Magazine deliver. Stellar storytelling and sublime photography combine to unlock the world in which we live. This piece by Lana Tannir weaves

and Philip Pullman’s ‘

’ around a search to capture the Northern Lights.

Photo Credit: Lana Tannir

His Dark Materials

We follow Wil Reidie

A R T

We rediscovered art by Mark Powell this week. His tender portraits are incredible. They combine the lives of the older subjects transposed onto the histories of vintage maps, letters and book pages, a stunning reminder of experiences, memories, and stories we all have to tell.

All images (copyright) Mark Powell

Talking of tender portraits, Matt Inwood ‘Regret’ had us feeling every emotion

P H O T O G R A P H Y

The Standard Chartered Weather Photographer of the Year competition offers a fascinating insight, but not just to downpours and snowstorms. So many of the striking images offer stark warnings about the ongoing climate emergency.

Image credits on individual images

When it comes to Substack photography, we are huge fans of Augusta Sagnelli Check out this round-up and a fresh start at Baby Blue

You might be lucky and find there are still prints of these (and others) available

I was trying to explain Substack Notes to a friend who is just starting out. To me, it feels like my favourite coffee shop, the one with the cinnamon buns and that Guatemalan roast I love. There’s an interesting guy with a notebook; he’s a poet, I think, but last week he gave me a recipe for a Mexican bean stew (delicious). Well, he was talking to a woman who writes about how people use notebooks, and she mentioned an exhibition she had seen … collages made with photographs, book pages and handwritten envelopes. Amazing. When I set up my laptop, the place became like a co-working space. The barista brought me a fresh coffee and asked what I was writing. He mentioned he was on a creative writing course … we chatted for a moment and he gave me a great idea for my story. Anyway, just before I left, the poet slid a piece of paper over the counter. On one side was a recommendation for a book he’d been reading. On the other? A poem. He’d only gone and written me a poem. And he’d mentioned my writing to a friend of his, an editor. Maybe he could help you out one day, he said.

Barrie Thomson (Just Write, Right)

THE WRITE STUFF

Which of the many Substack Writers we admire has been writing enviable prose this week … or surprising us with lines of poetry … elegant essays or fun fiction?

We are well into our second year without a vehicle, cycling everywhere in our corner of rural France and thriving. We relished reading this piece by

about how

has really shifted the dial.

Barrie has just started a month off Instagram as part of a move to become more intentional about phone use.

is two years into her

so there is much to inspire and teach in this post.

Regular readers will know that we adore the glimpses

offers to her life in rural France. This week’s missive - summoned from the depths of tiredness - includes

, bravely shared.

Who will you celebrate today?

We are five weeks into this weekly curation, a celebration of the things we’ve seen, read or heard about. But this is NOT our first rodeo. We’ve been doing something similar over there 👈 in Non-Substack Land for 8 years. You might love it too!

You might love this too

I write original flash fiction over at ‘Just Write, Right’. Occasionally, I remember to share a piece if I’m feeling brave. There have been several about train journeys. I suspect there will be even more after our Autumn interrail trip.

Tunnel … of Love?

I woke to find her watching me. The effects of a vivid, inappropriate dream were obvious if one’s eyes were drawn down. Hers were. That did not help. “Is it hot in here”, I stuttered, rising to open the window of our carriage. “Not yet”, she murmured, “there’s a tunnel coming up, a long tunnel”. Was I misreading the downturn in her gaze, the way she toyed with her hair or the intonation in her accented voice? A long tunnel? The darkness was immediate. Her fragrance was intoxicating as she leaned in, fingers confidently unbuttoning my waistcoat, hand sliding inside. Her lips by my ear as her seductive whisper spoke louder than the pounding rhythms of the overnight express. Hot breath on my skin as her hands felt for me. Darkness preserved my modesty but she gasped as her arm brushed against my excitement. I reached for her. “Wait, lover, I need a moment to prepare”. Breathless, I leaned back, dishevelled, expectant. As the train emerged into the sparkling Alpine sunshine, the door slid back. “Ticket, Sir”. I reached for my passport, searching frantically for my wallet while adjusting my clothing for appearances. Every pocket, empty. My foolishness, her pleasure.

(200 words)

Maybe tell us in the comments about a few of your favourite things. Who or what are you recommending?

Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo