This week we have been thinking about ART, not least because we travelled to Paris to take in an exhibition. Is that what people say? Or maybe ‘we went to look at some paintings’ … which is only half the truth, because there were collages, drawings and sculptures too. By the time you read this, the Surrealism exhibition at the Pompidou Centre will have finished; art will have been packed up and returned to the galleries that loaned it. Perhaps some of the attendees will have looked at their photos for a little longer than they spent in front of the actual artwork. Now, I’m not 100% certain we know our art from our elbow, but there was much to admire. The imagination and skill of the artists, of course. The influence of ideas … the surrealism movement left little untouched; cosmos, Alice Through the Looking Glass, philosophy, dreams, eroticism, and metamorphosis, to name but a few. Surrealists applied seemingly limitless techniques, and infused their work with the politics of protest. A single exhibition has unlocked, for us, curiosity, liberally sprinkled breadcrumb trails to follow. We are sure to start with Max Ernst and Leonora Carrington and how their personal lives and artistic inspirations overlapped.

Maybe that is what art is … inspiration and provocation … something to learn, and something to become curious about. Perhaps it just takes one picture to be the pebble in a pond, the source of endless ripples.

This edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’ takes Art as its central theme.

The Triumph of Surrealism, 1973 - by Max Ernst

O R I G I N A L I T Y

The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has spawned a woe-is-me narrative in mainstream artistic circles. But the response of Robin Raaphorst has been to dial up originality, creating work that is impossible to replicate. Fusing her heritage of Asian folklore with a background in gaming design, the artist (known as Raven Milo) has made a conscious decision to do the work she wants to do.

"I focus on creating what I want instead of what I think the industry expects of me,"

Robin Raaphorst

S U B V E R S I V E N E S S

We relish the playfulness of artists like Takashi Murakami who put their own twist on styles that, at first glance, appear traditional. There is an added layer of subversiveness if you consider the commercial attractiveness of that approach. Take this suggestion of Japanese art, flavoured with cartoon figures that owe everything to a more contemporary manga oeuvre:

Rakuchū-Rakugai-zu Byōbu: Iwasa Matabei RIP, 2023–24 - Takashi Murakami

Rakuchū-Rakugai-zu Byōbu: Iwasa Matabei RIP (2023–24) is modelled on Iwasa Matabei’s Rakuchū-Rakugai-zu Byōbu (Scenes in and around Kyoto) (Funaki Version) from the collection of the Tokyo National Museum. The original seventeenth-century work depicts the city in extraordinary detail across two six-panel folding screens. Murakami’s version, which was commissioned for his exhibition Mononoke Kyoto at the Kyoto City Kyocera Museum of Art, populates its gold-leaf clouds with skulls, a memento mori inspired by a visit to the Toribeno burial ground. He also integrates examples of his own iconography including smiling flower-faced figures and his familiar Mr. DOB character.

T E C H N I Q U E

Perhaps some of the intrigue for those of us who peer into the world of art with curiosity but no knowledge, is that the scope seems limitless. Just when you’ve admired one fresh category, an artist emerges with a different take, or an alternative style or technique. Suddenly labels seem superfluous and you can admire/critique/celebrate the output of a creative practice for what it is … creativity. Maybe automation stretches the interpretation of what art is, but the outcome still represents an artist’s imagination and endeavour. Thomas Trum works with giant felt tip pens and custom-built paint machines but it looks like art to us.

Thomas sees every painting as “an interaction between human and tool — like a choreography.” Despite his systematic set-ups, the artist’s agricultural tools and techniques result in fluid organic forms, paintings that are transparent of their human-operated process. Each piece, Thomas says, is “a movement captured in colour”.

Thomas Trum: Process-Looping Line test (Copyright © TT Studio, 2022)

Art is the best possible introduction to the culture of the world. I love it for the buried hopes, the garnered memories, the tender feelings it can summon at a touch. It washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life — Pablo Picasso

ART ON SUBSTACK

Sharpening Her Pencils

ART-INSPIRED FICTION

