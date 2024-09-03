Dear Encouragers

We are not big on number-crunching. It’s way more likely you’ll find us celebrating a quirky milestone - take 333, a particular favourite - than other big round numbers. But this week, I peeked and it looks like 1500+ folk are checking out our community of encouragement - thank you so much for being there … hopefully, you are all rippling out the positive vibes too.

September feels more of a time of renewal than January.

It’s funny how we seem hard-wired into making all our ‘fresh starts’ and ‘life-changing resolutions’ in (for the northern hemisphere at least) the darkest, dreariest, least inspiring month. We prefer the Autumn so this feels like the perfect time to make a few modest changes. It feels like they might stick.

We’re not the only ones.

went for a full-on ‘creative fire’:

The decision to ignite yet another Substack fire this summer, deleting thousands of comments, likes, Notes, restacks, recommendations, posts and salvaging only a thimbleful of words from two years of work, came not from a fit of rage or despair but from a place of genuine neutrality. It was thought-out. Considered. There’s growth, my friend. There’s growth.

There’s something pretty amazing about taking your creative output and distilling it down into a handful of ‘essentials’ to springboard into a new phase.

For us, it feels a little different. When it comes to the Encouragement Manifesto, we seem to have honed it down to the essentials already.

We created the Manifesto in 2020.

Then we invited some folk to write about a particular value that struck a chord with them.

By way of paying back the generosity of the contributions, we created The Encouragement Sessions. We tell folk that they are like a ‘handful of tangfastics for the soul’. Folk tell us that they can feel exactly like that.

There were so many of them, that we felt it was a good time to see if more people would write about encouragement. This time, we asked the amazing writers and thinkers of the

community to gift us their words. Which they have … amazing words by fabulous, generous people *.

* We’d love you to read a few and share them. Even encouragers need encouragement.

Oh, yes, then we got asked to speak about encouragement at the Love Trails Festival … which partially blew our minds but also made our thing feel like a thing. We did in-person Encouragement Sessions at the festival and some people asked if they could ‘hold that thought’ until later in the year.

Which is roughly where we are up to.

Later in the year, that is, and our ‘ change ’ is more of the same as we embark on the latest set of encouragement sessions.

Curious? Get involved:

How do we book one?

Send an e-mail to feastsandfables@gmail.com

(or Direct Message us here on Substack)

What does it involve?

Jump on an hour-long Zoom call with Barrie (Mr Fables), an upbeat, enthusiastic soul with a whole bunch of life and ‘world of work’ experience. Expect to drink from the glass marked ‘half full’.

Can you tell me a little more?

Read this post - it is all in there … but ask any questions you like in your e-mail.

Encouraging Things

That’s it … well, almost …

If you like the sound of the values at the heart of the Encouragement Manifesto, maybe you would like to write about one of them. We would love to share your words with our community of encouragers.