Four years ago we gathered up the values that had underpinned our coffee shop/deli to create the Encouragement Manifesto. We wondered if they might strike a chord with others so we invited some folk to write about the value that most resonated with them .

We have a lovely community of encouragers here on

so we wondered if now might be the right time to gather new words about the values.

The only way to find out was to ask:

Every contribution will be published in its own right, a celebration of the writer and ‘ The Gift of Words ’.

This post - regularly updated - will be a gateway into the full collection.

Words - essays, poems or prose, fact or fiction - will be gathered under the value at the heart of them - the 10 values of The Encouragement Manifesto

1. Stay Optimistic

2. Focus on Positives

3. Be Kind

4. Celebrate Others

5. Create Community

6. Be Consistent

7. Value, Not Price

8. Share Inspiration

9. Be Generous

10. Be The Pebble in the Pond

We would love to share your words with our community.