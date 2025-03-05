This is the 9th Edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, fun cousin to our non-Substack newsletter Field Notes for Curious Minds . This weekly offering is a celebration of the inspiring words, publications and people that have caught our eye. Hopefully, it will prove to be an encouragement for you to shout up for the creativity that lifts your spirits and counterbalances the downbeat in a world gone mad.

There is SO much to discover. How do we navigate the abundant and fertile lands of Substack … we seek out guides, perhaps, folk familiar with the neighbourhood and the cool places to hang out. Here’s our equivalent to one of those ‘ 48 hours in … ’ city guides, but for words:

We are thrilled for

and

, the fiercely independent creative souls behind

, an indie publishing house based in Paris, which has just released

a

by

. From Paris to Amsterdam, and we join

in a

. From libraries … to books, of course. We are so wildly ill-disciplined about book-buying … don’t buy it,

… oops, there’s ’

’ by

and it’s just arrived in the post! But as long as you read them, right? I’m embarked on a gentle project to read

, my very own ‘

year of

birth

publication

’. Want to see the list? Of course you do. Love books?

What happens ‘

’ where we weave literature into this thing called life? Do join

as he explores the intersections and overlaps.

Beyond Substack

A R C H I T E C T U R E

The writers among us dream of ‘the perfect cabin’, away from distractions where our creativity can thrive. Plenty to choose from in this ‘top 10’ … but we are particularly taken by these Finnish holiday cabins that sit lightly on the land.

Images © Joonas Linkola

“The cabin, realm of simplification. Beneath the pines, life is reduced to vital gestures, and time spared from daily chores is spent in rest, contemplation, small pleasures. The array of tasks to be done has shrunk. Reading, drawing water, cutting wood, writing, pouring tea: such things become liturgies.”

Sylvain Tesson - ‘Consolations of the Forest’

A R T

We never used to think we were ‘cat people’ but things are changing. Cat-sitting Napoleon and Sylvie for

transformed our understanding of these mysterious creatures. Maybe

will help even more.

Illustrations by Tùng Nâm

A D V E N T U R E

We have waxed lyrical before about the incredible words and images in Sidetracked Magazine, stories and photography that unlock a better understanding of the world we live in. Take this piece by Melissa Schäfer.

Images © Melissa Schäfer

R E A D

Last week, my Mum went to listen to Lemn Sissay read his poetry. We are fans.

