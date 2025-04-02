This is the 13th Edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’, a new weekly celebration of others inspired by Field Notes for Curious Minds . This midweek offering is a chance to showcase the words, publications and people that inspire us. Hopefully, it will be an encouragement for you to celebrate the creativity that lifts your spirits, the stories that offer a counterbalance to the fractious edginess of an out-of-kilter world.

As folk try to convince us we’re better in lists, measuring ourselves in pecking orders, aiming for ‘top in’ whatever we do, we should remember that whenever a reader chooses to read our words, we are - right then - at Number One for them.

So Good We Saved It

“I went in search of wisdom a few days back, seeking the companionship of salt air and silence, duck wakes and marsh mud, and wren chatter. And maybe, if lucky the company and counsel of a great, wise, Blue Heron standing waist-deep in a muddy channel during a receding tide.” David E. Perry A Sage in a Slough Creativity, lived, played and dreamed by Emily Charlotte Powell in ‘ The Creative Bucket List Club ’. A brilliant opening line by Augusta Sagnelli drawing us effortlessly into her latest gallery of sensual, ethereal, and beautiful photography: “Some call it a “toxic trait” with that whimsical-internet-sarcasm, and if you asked me what mine is it would definitely be: taking all my clothes off and setting up my camera on a self timer to make a photograph, especially in old houses with good light and character. ” Great photography and words can transport you to the places you haven’t visited (yet?). We discovered Rania Rönntoft of Grain + Fern walking through a coastal Swedish nature reserve . Stunning images; landscapes and close up shots combined gloriously. We have been reading the second part of ‘The Botanist’ by Nathan Slake , admiring the richness of the language, relishing the gentle storytelling. “… above the terrace’s flowers and eaves, there was a sign painted in soft silver by an elegant hand that read Jardín de Luna, or Moon Garden as my rudimentary grasp of Spanish managed to translate. A pretty name, one as pretty as the proprietor, who may have been the real reason I was so drawn to its doors. Like the flowers clustered upon each of the tables, there was something about her, something I couldn’t immediately define.”

Beyond Substack

I N T E R I O R S

We noticed that

was championing ‘

’ the other day. What the heck is one of those, we hear you ask. Well, take a seat and let’s look.

Said the mind to the heart

Said the heart to the mind

’The important kind of art

Is the art of being kind’

Lemn Sissay

A R T

Perhaps we think of surrealism as a movement from the early 20th century but New York artist Jimmy Simpson has a contemporary take, all colour and play

Copyright © Jimmy Simpson

"Are you serious? Real life is only ever just real life. Messy. What it means depends on how you look at it. The only thing you've got to do is find a way to live there."

Patrick Ness

'More Than This'

S T O R I E S

Storytelling must be as old as fire itself, as ancient as the first grunts uttered by early men gathered together for warmth and companionship. Finland has been on our mind since

shared the story of a

… ancient tales are popping up daily as

has been sharing posts about

So we were ready for a

.

Images © Lana Tannir

Have You Met …?

(Introductions to some lovely folk)

Studio Musings: Lose yourself in the landscapes of contemporary artist

. Mountains, lakes and dreamlike horizons create a special magic that transports you to wherever your imagination takes you.

Ten Thousand Journeys: How many journeys do we take in our lifetimes, literal and metaphorical? How do they change us, what do we learn?

explores these questions and so much more. A deeply fascinating wander into the heart of journeys. Gorgeously written and asking the most beautiful questions. Always thought-provoking.

Infinity Inklings: We are big fans of boundless curiosity.

has that and the words and insights to go with it. Weekly curations of the paths his thoughts follow and the ideas and discoveries to be made when the mind is open.

The Writer’s Walk: Walks, real and imagined, as a trigger for inspiration.

guides us to and along our writing path, and the paths of others, to ‘spark ideas and fuel creativity’. Warm, engaged and encouraging.

I Wrote a Thing

A line by

popped an idea for a story into my head. It lingered, tried to tell itself a couple of times, and finally emerged as ‘

’

“There had to be a place, some obscure address, for letters that remained unwelcome and unread.”

‘10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World’

PS

Bass player Colin Greenwood is sharing his amazing collection of behind-the-scenes photographs of life as a member of British band Radiohead.

Copyright © Colin Greenwood

Back next week, same time, same place.

Barrie and JoJo