This is the 17th Edition of ‘The Encouragement Files’.

Thank you for being here - thank you , yes you - for the lovely notes you have sent us to say how much you are enjoying this showcase for words, publications and people that inspire us.

We love that only four months in, this weekly curation is providing an encouragement for others to celebrate the creativity that lifts their spirits in an off-kilter world.

Let’s get straight on with this week’s gather-em-up of curiosities.

‘I am not defined by darkness’

Confided the night

’At dawn I am reminded

I am defined by light’.

Lemn Sissay

Beyond Substack

I N T E R I O R S

For now, we live in a three-bedroom farmhouse set in two acres. There’s a wraparound meadow, fruit trees, a kitchen garden and a surfeit of barns, Next time, we’ll have our eye on somewhere small, simple. And we’re always looking.

Images: © Murray Orr

P H O T O G R A P H Y

Sometimes we wonder if the search for the shot, the most beautiful, stirring, sumptuous image, blinds us to the beguiling poetry of the everyday. Ludovic Balay counterbalances our cravings with delicious photography of ‘normal’.

Images: © Ludovic Balay

A R T

Occasionally, the pieces we shared elsewhere pop back into view and there is a chance to celebrate them afresh. This week, receipts turned into artworks

Copyright © Wang Ruijia

So Good We Saved It

In The Meadow

I heard the grasses talking, talking,

Down in the meadow, one summer day,

The prettiest things I heard them whisper,

Nodding their heads in a quaint wise way.



Whether they knew that I was listening,

And would tell to you their story sweet,

I know not; but surely they would not chide me;

For the gossiping winds their words repeat.



They told how they loved the golden sunshine;

How once in the gloom of a strange long night

They feared they were lost, until angel fingers

Touched them with life, and they found the light.

Ella Fraser Waller

PS

We don’t always talk about our thing - perhaps encouragement is meant to be one of those things that sits quietly in the background; it is a way of being, every bit as much as it is a thing you do. But it is always worth talking about - and we are not the only ones who think so. This week we quietly compiled and shared a list of quotes about encouragement. Maybe you’ll find something that hits a spot.

Artwork: © Cadi Rhind

“Be an Encourager: When you encourage others, you boost their self-esteem, enhance their self-confidence, make them work harder, lift their spirits and make them successful in their endeavors. Encouragement goes straight to the heart and is always available. Be an encourager. Always.”

― Roy T. Bennett The Light in the Heart

