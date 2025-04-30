Encourage Meant

Discussion about this post

George Bothamley
5h

Grateful to the two of you for including Art Every Day here, and for curating such a beautiful post in general (that last poem is stunning!).

But even more than all of that- thank you both for being such a force for kindness here. It really does make all the difference.

Betty Carlson
5h

Serendipity: we just went to an exhibition at the Lodève museum ( Hérault ) that featured some Paul Klee, an artist I hadn't given much thought to in a while.

And 2 acres is a lot of work!

