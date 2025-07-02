Encourage Meant

Claire Fitzsimmons
3d

Thanks for including Friday Finds and Feelings. I love writing these posts and happy you've discovered them!

Lisa Cunningham DeLauney
3d

Somehow, I've never read The Summer Book, despite being a huge Moomins fan. I must set that straight this season. I'll be looking at my spoons differently today. And if you visit Ljubljana, you'll want to check out the staircase in the old "skyscaper" Nebotičnik .

