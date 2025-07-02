This is the 22nd Edition of ‘ The Encouragement Files ’, our weekly chance to celebrate words, ideas and creativity, We hope it will be an encouragement to you; some people to connect to, inspiration for your creative practice; and somewhere optimistic where spirits are lifted, a counter to what we are exposed to in this febrile and uncertain world.

Inspired by plans for our rail tour of Europe, we are in Budapest for elegant spirals that make you stair (sic). We’re hoping it’ll be a fairytale visit to Odense to see how this design for the Hans Christian Andersen Museum turned out

(Clockwise) Made You Stair | Fairytale Museum | Chill | Paint by Numbers

Never heard of Greek island Kynthos? Nor us. But we’ve booked ourselves a few days of relaxation Cyclades-style. There may be no shape to our travel plans but we will make up for it by guiding your eye to pattern-maker Patricia Shea.

Listen with curiosity. Speak with honesty. Act with integrity. The greatest problem with communication is we don’t listen to understand. We listen to reply. When we listen with curiosity, we don’t listen with the intent to reply. We listen for what’s behind the words.

― Roy T. Bennett The Light in the Heart

A R T

We are taken by these sculptures created by Matt Wilson from recycled utensils.

Copyright © Matt Wilson

The Sound of the Sun

(© George Bradley)

It makes one all right, though you hadn’t thought of it, A sound like the sound of the sky on fire, like Armageddon, Whistling and crackling, the explosions of sunlight booming As the huge mass of gas rages into the emptiness around it. It isn’t a sound you are often aware of, though the light speeds To us in seconds, each dawn leaping easily across a chasm Of space that swallows the sound of that sphere, but If you listen closely some morning, when the sun swells Over the horizon and the world is still and still asleep, You might hear it, a faint noise so far inside your mind That it must come from somewhere, from light rushing to darkness, Energy burning towards entropy, towards a peaceful solution, Burning brilliantly, spontaneously, in the middle of nowhere, And you, too, must make a sound that is somewhat like it, Though that, of course, you have no way of hearing at all.

Turning a Page

A D V E N T U R E

A cracking adventure written up for Sidetracked Magazine as the Patagonian Fireflies tackle a 1000-kilometre gravel route, braving wild Chilean weather.

Images © Matt Maynard

Meanwhile, Barrie has been reflecting on his own cycling adventure and how memory captures and processes the thoughts, milestones and daily details:

© Feasts and Fables

